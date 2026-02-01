Real Madrid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano | Round 22
Real Madrid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano | Round 22
Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
14:42
Sevilla FC 1-1 Girona FC | Round 23
HIGHLIGHTS
12:24
Atletico de Madrid 0-1 Real Betis | Round 23
HIGHLIGHTS
10:09
Valencia CF 0-2 Real Madrid | Round 23
HIGHLIGHTS
14:46
Athletic Club 4-2 Levante | Round 23
HIGHLIGHTS
11:31
Deportivo Alaves 0-2 Getafe CF | Round 23
HIGHLIGHTS
13:30
Real Sociedad 3-1 Elche CF | Round 23
HIGHLIGHTS
11:23
FC Barcelona 3-0 RCD Mallorca | Round 23
HIGHLIGHTS
13:59
RC Celta 1-2 CA Osasuna | Round 23
HIGHLIGHTS
12:26
RCD Mallorca 4-1 Sevilla FC | Round 22
HIGHLIGHTS
11:57
RCD Espanyol 1-2 Deportivo Alaves | Round 22
Round Highlights
SPECIAL
30:06
Matchday 21 highlights | LALIGA 2025-26
SPECIAL
31:53
Matchday 20 highlights | LALIGA 2025-26
SPECIAL
31:14
Matchday 19 highlights | LALIGA 2025-26
SPECIAL
31:21
Matchday 18 highlights | LALIGA 2025-26
SPECIAL
30:50
Matchday 17 highlights | LALIGA 2025-26
SPECIAL
28:17
Matchday 16 highlights | LALIGA 2025-26
SPECIAL
32:21
Matchday 15 highlights | LALIGA 2025-26
SPECIAL
29:39
Matchday 14 highlights | LALIGA 2025-26
REPLAY
2:40:00
FC Barcelona vs Atletico de Madrid | Round 19 | Full Replay
SPECIAL
30:46
Matchday 13 highlights | LALIGA 2025-26
Bengali Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
09:27
Valencia CF vs Real Madrid | Bengali Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
13:22
FC Barcelona vs RCD Mallorca | Bengali Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
14:55
Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano | Bengali Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
13:47
FC Barcelona vs Real Oviedo | Bengali Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
13:08
Villarreal CF vs Real Madrid | Bengali Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
20:19
Real Sociedad vs FC Barcelona | Bengali Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
10:46
Real Madrid vs Levante | Bengali Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
18:02
Real Madrid vs Real Betis | Bengali Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
14:50
Espanyol vs Barcelona | Bengali Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
19:13
Villarreal CF vs FC Barcelona | Bengali Highlights
Hindi Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
10:00
Valencia CF vs Real Madrid | Hindi Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
11:05
FC Barcelona vs RCD Mallorca | Hindi Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
18:45
Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano | Hindi Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
13:14
Villarreal CF vs Real Madrid | Hindi Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
14:22
FC Barcelona vs Real Oviedo | Hindi Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
12:07
Real Madrid vs Levante | Hindi Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
16:52
Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid | Hindi Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
16:48
Real Madrid vs Real Betis | Hindi Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
14:56
Espanyol vs Barcelona | Hindi Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
19:21
Villarreal CF vs FC Barcelona | Hindi Highlights
Replays
REPLAY
2:30:00
Valencia CF vs Real Madrid | Round 23 | Full Replay
REPLAY
2:35:00
Atletico de Madrid vs Real Betis | Round 23 | Full Replay
REPLAY
2:40:00
FC Barcelona vs RCD Mallorca | Round 23 | Full Replay
REPLAY
1:35:00
Levante vs Atletico de Madrid | Round 22 | Full Replay
REPLAY
2:35:52
Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano | Round 22 | Full Replay
REPLAY
2:44:16
Elche vs Barcelona | Round 22 | Full Replay
REPLAY
2:44:52
FC Barcelona vs Real Oviedo | Round 21 | Full Replay
REPLAY
2:34:48
Atletico de Madrid vs RCD Mallorca | Round 21 | Full Replay
REPLAY
2:30:00
Villarreal CF vs Real Madrid | Round 21 | Full Replay
REPLAY
2:45:32
Real Sociedad vs FC Barcelona | Round 20 | Full Replay
El Clasico 2025-26
HIGHLIGHTS
20:47
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona | Hindi Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
18:42
Real Madrid 2-1 FC Barcelona | Round 10
TOP MOMENT
01:05
DAZZLING! Mbappe pushed Madrid into top gear
TOP MOMENT
00:31
Sparks Fly! El Clasico heated up post the whistle
REPLAY
2:40:00
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona | Round 10 | Full Replay
HIGHLIGHTS
20:22
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona | Bengali Highlights
PREVIEW
00:20
First El Clasico showdown of the year: Live on FanCode!
SPECIAL
01:20
It’s more than a match. It’s EL CLASICO!
PREVIEW
00:45
1st El Clasico of the season: Who'll come out on top?
SPECIAL
04:00
El Clasico Moments: Barcelona 5-1 Real Madrid | 2018-2019
Top Goals
SPECIAL
03:09
Round 22: Top 5 Goals
SPECIAL
04:25
Round 21: Top 5 Goals
SPECIAL
03:13
Round 20: Top 5 Goals
SPECIAL
02:44
Round 19: Top 5 Goals
SPECIAL
03:57
Round 18: Top 5 Goals
SPECIAL
03:01
Round 17: Top 5 Goals
SPECIAL
03:25
Round 16: Top 5 Goals
SPECIAL
02:45
Round 15: Top 5 Goals
SPECIAL
03:41
Round 14: Top 5 Goals
SPECIAL
03:05
Round 13: Top 5 Goals
Top Saves
SPECIAL
01:41
Round 22: Top 5 Saves
SPECIAL
02:06
Round 21: Top 5 Saves
SPECIAL
02:04
Round 20: Top 5 Saves
SPECIAL
02:00
Round 19: Top 5 Saves
SPECIAL
02:28
Round 18: Top 5 Saves
SPECIAL
01:57
Round 17: Top 5 Saves
SPECIAL
01:54
Round 16: Top 5 Saves
SPECIAL
02:15
Round 15: Top 5 Saves
SPECIAL
02:44
Round 14: Top 5 Saves
SPECIAL
01:45
Round 13: Top 5 Saves
Most Valuable Player
SPECIAL
01:44
Round 22: Most Valuable Player
SPECIAL
02:14
Round 21: Most Valuable Player
SPECIAL
02:45
Round 20: Most Valuable Player
SPECIAL
01:35
Round 19: Most Valuable Player
SPECIAL
02:55
Round 18: Most Valuable Player
SPECIAL
01:41
Round 17: Most Valuable Player
SPECIAL
01:43
Round 16: Most Valuable Player
SPECIAL
01:58
Round 15: Most Valuable Player
SPECIAL
02:09
Round 14: Most Valuable Player
SPECIAL
01:56
Round 13: Most Valuable Player
Chaos Corner
SPECIAL
26:52
Episode 24: Is Lamine Yamal the best player right now?
SPECIAL
12:57
ISL is finally back: Live on FanCode!
SPECIAL
1:01:24
Episode 23: Is Diego Simeone leaving?
SPECIAL
29:11
How can Barcelona handle Pedri's absence?
SPECIAL
28:00
Episode 19: FanCode x Chaos Club
SPECIAL
40:46
Episode 20: FanCode x Chaos Club
SPECIAL
55:20
Episode 21: FanCode x Chaos Club
SPECIAL
18:30
Episode 18: FanCode x Chaos Club
SPECIAL
32:13
Episode 17: FanCode x Chaos Club
SPECIAL
30:42
Episode 16: FanCode x Chaos Club
GOALS GALORE!
SPECIAL
18:10
All goals by Robert Lewandowski | 2024-25 season
SPECIAL
12:30
All goals by Julian Alvarez | 2024-25 season
SPECIAL
10:42
All goals by Raphinha | 2024-25 season
SPECIAL
10:36
All goals by Oihan Sancet | 2024-25 season
SPECIAL
07:34
All goals by Javi Puado | 2024-25 season
SPECIAL
15:53
All goals by Ante Budimir | 2024-25 season
SPECIAL
10:49
All goals by Kike Garcia | 2024-25 season
SPECIAL
08:24
All goals by Vini Jr | 2024-25 season
SPECIAL
23:53
All goals by Kylian Mbappe | 2024-25 season
Player Moments
TOP MOMENT
01:01
CLINICAL! Kylian Mbappe finishes off a brilliant team move
TOP MOMENT
01:05
GOLAZO! Carreras dances through Valencia defence to put Madrid ahead
TOP MOMENT
01:00
No Stopping That! Antony’s stunner from range
TOP MOMENT
00:56
BOOM! Kike Salas strikes gold from distance
TOP MOMENT
00:39
FANTASTIC! Jon Ander Olasagasti nets in a screamer
TOP MOMENT
00:57
Sheer Brilliance! Luis Vazquez dismantles Deportivo's defence
TOP MOMENT
01:06
BRILLIANT! Orri Oskarsson seals victory for Real Sociedad
TOP MOMENT
00:52
CLINICAL FINISH! Andre Silva pulls one back for Elche
TOP MOMENT
00:50
An Absolute Gift! Mikel Oyarzabal doubles the lead for Real Sociedad
TOP MOMENT
00:59
Marc Bernal's calm finish seals the win for FC Barcelona
Preview
PREVIEW
00:20
R24: Sevilla vs Deportivo Alaves | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
PREVIEW
00:20
R24: Real Oviedo vs Athletic Club | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
PREVIEW
00:20
R24: Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
PREVIEW
00:20
R24: Mallorca vs Real Betis | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
PREVIEW
00:20
R24: Espanyol vs Celta de Vigo | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
PREVIEW
00:20
R24: Rayo Vallecano Atletico de Madrid | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
PREVIEW
00:20
R24: Levante vs Villarreal CF | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
PREVIEW
00:20
R24: Levante vs Valencia | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
PREVIEW
00:20
R24: Girona vs Barcelona | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
PREVIEW
00:20
R24: Getafe vs Villarreal | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
LALIGA Legends!
SPECIAL
29:52
Samuel Eto'o | LALIGA legends
SPECIAL
23:51
Diego Simeone | LALIGA legends
SPECIAL
26:41
Jesus Navas | LALIGA legends
SPECIAL
26:47
Michael Laudrup | LALIGA legends
SPECIAL
25:08
Robert Carlos | LALIGA legends
SPECIAL
30:41
Julen Guerrero | LALIGA legends
Interviews
INTERVIEW
04:35
Mihailo Ristic speaks to FanCode ahead of the Real Madrid showdown
INTERVIEW
01:41
Rashford: My strength is being versatile across the front line
Match 235
Elche CF vs CA Osasuna
13 Feb
1:30 am
Match 236
RCD Espanyol vs RC Celta
14 Feb
6:30 pm
Match 234
Getafe CF vs Villarreal CF
14 Feb
8:45 pm
Match 231
Sevilla FC vs Deportivo Alaves
14 Feb
11:00 pm
Match 232
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
14 Feb
1:30 am
Match 240
Real Oviedo vs Athletic Club
15 Feb
6:30 pm
Match 239
Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico de Madrid
15 Feb
8:45 pm
Match 233
Levante vs Valencia CF
15 Feb
11:00 pm
Match 237
RCD Mallorca vs Real Betis
15 Feb
1:30 am
Match 238
Girona FC vs FC Barcelona
16 Feb
1:30 am
Match 160
Levante vs Villarreal CF
18 Feb
12:30 am
Match 241
RC Celta vs RCD Mallorca
22 Feb
9:30 pm
Match 243
FC Barcelona vs Levante
22 Feb
9:30 pm
Match 249
CA Osasuna vs Real Madrid
22 Feb
9:30 pm
Match 245
Athletic Club vs Elche CF
22 Feb
9:30 pm
Match 244
Atletico de Madrid vs RCD Espanyol
22 Feb
9:30 pm
Match 246
Deportivo Alaves vs Girona FC
22 Feb
9:30 pm
Match 248
Villarreal CF vs Valencia CF
22 Feb
9:30 pm
Match 242
Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano
22 Feb
9:30 pm
