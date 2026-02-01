Real Madrid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano | Round 22

poster url for Real Madrid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano | Round 22

Real Madrid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano | Round 22

Sevilla FC 1-1 Girona FC | Round 23
Atletico de Madrid 0-1 Real Betis | Round 23
Valencia CF 0-2 Real Madrid | Round 23
Athletic Club 4-2 Levante | Round 23
Deportivo Alaves 0-2 Getafe CF | Round 23
Real Sociedad 3-1 Elche CF | Round 23
FC Barcelona 3-0 RCD Mallorca | Round 23
RC Celta 1-2 CA Osasuna | Round 23
RCD Mallorca 4-1 Sevilla FC | Round 22
RCD Espanyol 1-2 Deportivo Alaves | Round 22
Matchday 21 highlights | LALIGA 2025-26 
Matchday 20 highlights | LALIGA 2025-26 
Matchday 19 highlights | LALIGA 2025-26
Matchday 18 highlights | LALIGA 2025-26 
Matchday 17 highlights | LALIGA 2025-26
Matchday 16 highlights | LALIGA 2025-26
Matchday 15 highlights | LALIGA 2025-26
Matchday 14 highlights | LALIGA 2025-26
FC Barcelona vs Atletico de Madrid | Round 19 | Full Replay
Matchday 13 highlights | LALIGA 2025-26
Valencia CF vs Real Madrid | Bengali Highlights
FC Barcelona vs RCD Mallorca | Bengali Highlights
Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano | Bengali Highlights
FC Barcelona vs Real Oviedo | Bengali Highlights
Villarreal CF vs Real Madrid | Bengali Highlights
Real Sociedad vs FC Barcelona | Bengali Highlights
Real Madrid vs Levante | Bengali Highlights
Real Madrid vs Real Betis | Bengali Highlights
Espanyol vs Barcelona | Bengali Highlights
Villarreal CF vs FC Barcelona | Bengali Highlights
Valencia CF vs Real Madrid | Hindi Highlights
FC Barcelona vs RCD Mallorca | Hindi Highlights
Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano | Hindi Highlights
Villarreal CF vs Real Madrid | Hindi Highlights
FC Barcelona vs Real Oviedo | Hindi Highlights
Real Madrid vs Levante | Hindi Highlights
Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid | Hindi Highlights
Real Madrid vs Real Betis | Hindi Highlights
Espanyol vs Barcelona | Hindi Highlights
Villarreal CF vs FC Barcelona | Hindi Highlights
Valencia CF vs Real Madrid | Round 23 | Full Replay
Atletico de Madrid vs Real Betis | Round 23 | Full Replay
FC Barcelona vs RCD Mallorca | Round 23 | Full Replay
Levante vs Atletico de Madrid | Round 22 | Full Replay
Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano | Round 22 | Full Replay
Elche vs Barcelona | Round 22 | Full Replay
FC Barcelona vs Real Oviedo | Round 21 | Full Replay
Atletico de Madrid vs RCD Mallorca | Round 21 | Full Replay
Villarreal CF vs Real Madrid | Round 21 | Full Replay
Real Sociedad vs FC Barcelona | Round 20 | Full Replay
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona | Hindi Highlights
Real Madrid 2-1 FC Barcelona | Round 10
DAZZLING! Mbappe pushed Madrid into top gear
Sparks Fly! El Clasico heated up post the whistle
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona | Round 10 | Full Replay
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona | Bengali Highlights
First El Clasico showdown of the year: Live on FanCode!
It’s more than a match. It’s EL CLASICO!
1st El Clasico of the season: Who'll come out on top?
El Clasico Moments: Barcelona 5-1 Real Madrid | 2018-2019
Round 22: Top 5 Goals
Round 21: Top 5 Goals
Round 20: Top 5 Goals
Round 19: Top 5 Goals
Round 18: Top 5 Goals
Round 17: Top 5 Goals
Round 16: Top 5 Goals
Round 15: Top 5 Goals
Round 14: Top 5 Goals
Round 13: Top 5 Goals
Round 22: Top 5 Saves
Round 21: Top 5 Saves
Round 20: Top 5 Saves
Round 19: Top 5 Saves
Round 18: Top 5 Saves
Round 17: Top 5 Saves
Round 16: Top 5 Saves
Round 15: Top 5 Saves
Round 14: Top 5 Saves
Round 13: Top 5 Saves
Round 22: Most Valuable Player
Round 21: Most Valuable Player
Round 20: Most Valuable Player
Round 19: Most Valuable Player
Round 18: Most Valuable Player
Round 17: Most Valuable Player
Round 16: Most Valuable Player
Round 15: Most Valuable Player
Round 14: Most Valuable Player
Round 13: Most Valuable Player
Episode 24: Is Lamine Yamal the best player right now?
ISL is finally back: Live on FanCode!
Episode 23: Is Diego Simeone leaving?
How can Barcelona handle Pedri's absence?
Episode 19: FanCode x Chaos Club
Episode 20: FanCode x Chaos Club
Episode 21: FanCode x Chaos Club
Episode 18: FanCode x Chaos Club
Episode 17: FanCode x Chaos Club
Episode 16: FanCode x Chaos Club
All goals by Robert Lewandowski | 2024-25 season
All goals by Julian Alvarez | 2024-25 season
All goals by Raphinha | 2024-25 season
All goals by Oihan Sancet | 2024-25 season
All goals by Javi Puado | 2024-25 season
All goals by Ante Budimir | 2024-25 season
All goals by Kike Garcia | 2024-25 season
All goals by Vini Jr | 2024-25 season
All goals by Kylian Mbappe | 2024-25 season
CLINICAL! Kylian Mbappe finishes off a brilliant team move
GOLAZO! Carreras dances through Valencia defence to put Madrid ahead
No Stopping That! Antony’s stunner from range
BOOM! Kike Salas strikes gold from distance
FANTASTIC! Jon Ander Olasagasti nets in a screamer
Sheer Brilliance! Luis Vazquez dismantles Deportivo's defence
BRILLIANT! Orri Oskarsson seals victory for Real Sociedad
CLINICAL FINISH! Andre Silva pulls one back for Elche
An Absolute Gift! Mikel Oyarzabal doubles the lead for Real Sociedad
Marc Bernal's calm finish seals the win for FC Barcelona
R24: Sevilla vs Deportivo Alaves | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
R24: Real Oviedo vs Athletic Club | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
R24: Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
R24: Mallorca vs Real Betis | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
R24: Espanyol vs Celta de Vigo | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
R24: Rayo Vallecano Atletico de Madrid | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
R24: Levante vs Villarreal CF | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
R24: Levante vs Valencia | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
R24: Girona vs Barcelona | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
R24: Getafe vs Villarreal | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
Samuel Eto'o | LALIGA legends
Diego Simeone | LALIGA legends
Jesus Navas | LALIGA legends
Michael Laudrup | LALIGA legends
Robert Carlos | LALIGA legends
Julen Guerrero | LALIGA legends
Mihailo Ristic speaks to FanCode ahead of the Real Madrid showdown
Rashford: My strength is being versatile across the front line
