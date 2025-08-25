Fancode logo
Penalty Goal! Oihan Sancet Converts From The Spot

Solo Brilliance! Vinicius Jr propelled Real Madrid in front
WOWZA! Alvaro Carreras's superhuman save
TURN & FINISH! Mbappe set the ground ablaze with a fiery strike
HEAD FIRST! Pere Milla’s incredible diving goal
Long-Range Rocket! Pedri scored a screamer from afar
BELTER! Yamal kicked off the tournament in style
Unstoppable! Pere Milla’s brilliant header rocked the net
From Distance! Alvarez nailed a free-kick stunner
R3: Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
R3: Espanyol vs Osasuna | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
R3: Girona vs Sevilla | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
R3: Valencia vs Getafe | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
R3: Real Madrid vs Mallorca | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
R3: Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
R3: Real Oviedo vs Real Sociedad | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
R3: Celta Vigo vs Villarreal | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
R3: Elche vs Levante | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
R3: Real Betis vs Athletic Club | Preview | LALIGA 2025-26
Rashford: My strength is being versatile across the front line
All goals by Robert Lewandowski | 2024-25 season
All goals by Julian Alvarez | 2024-25 season
All goals by Raphinha | 2024-25 season
All goals by Oihan Sancet | 2024-25 season
All goals by Javi Puado | 2024-25 season
All goals by Ante Budimir | 2024-25 season
All goals by Kike Garcia | 2024-25 season
All goals by Vini Jr | 2024-25 season
All goals by Kylian Mbappe | 2024-25 season
Samuel Eto'o | LALIGA legends
Diego Simeone | LALIGA legends
Jesus Navas | LALIGA legends
Michael Laudrup | LALIGA legends
Robert Carlos | LALIGA legends
Julen Guerrero | LALIGA legends
Round 2: Top 5 Goals
Round 1: Top 5 Goals
Round 2: Top 5 Saves
Round 1: Top 5 Saves
Round 2: Most Valuable Player
Round 1: Most Valuable Player
Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Barcelona | Round 3 | Full Replay
Real Madrid 2-1 Mallorca | Round 3 | Full Replay
Alavés vs Atlético de Madrid | Round 3 | Full Replay
Levante vs Barcelona | Round 2 | Full Replay
Atletico de Madrid vs Elche | Round 2 | Full Replay
Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid | Round 2 | Full Replay
Real Madrid vs Osasuna | Round 1 | Full Replay
Espanyol vs Atlético de Madrid | Round 1 | Full Replay
Mallorca vs Barcelona | Round 1 | Full Replay
Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Barcelona | Round 3
Espanyol 1-0 Osasuna | Round 3
Real Betis 1-2 Athletic Club | Round 3
Celta de Vigo 1-1 Villarreal | Round 3
Real Madrid 2-1 Mallorca | Round 3
Girona 0-2 Sevilla | Round 3
Real Oviedo 1-0 Real Sociedad | Round 3
Alavés 1-1 Atlético de Madrid | Round 3
Valencia 3-0 Getafe | Round 3
Elche 2-0 Levante | Round 3
Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona | Hindi Highlights
Real Madrid vs Mallorca | Hindi Highlights
Mallorca vs Barcelona | Hindi Highlights
Real Madrid vs Osasuna | Hindi Highlights
Levante vs Barcelona | Hindi Highlights
Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid | Hindi Highlights
Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona | Bengali Highlights
Real Madrid vs Mallorca | Bengali Highlights
Alavés vs Atlético de Madrid | Bengali Highlights
Mallorca vs Barcelona | Bengali Highlights
Real Madrid vs Osasuna | Bengali Highlights
Levante vs Barcelona | Bengali Highlights
Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid | Bengali Highlights
The season starts here! Matchday 1 highlights | LALIGA 2025-26
Matchday 2 highlights | LALIGA 2025-26
FanCode & Chaos Club present Chaos Corner - the greatest football show on Earth
