Al-Shabab FC 6-1 Al-Ahli Saudi FC | Round 12

Al-Shabab FC 6-1 Al-Ahli Saudi FC | Round 12

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Al Hilal SFC 2-0 Al-Fateh SC | Round 12
Abha Club 1-1 Al-Ittihad | Round 12
Al-Shabab FC 6-1 Al-Ahli Saudi FC | Round 12
Al-Nassr FC 5-3 Al-Kholood Club | Round 12
Al-Qadsiah FC 2-3 Al Hilal SFC | Round 11
Al Faisaly Saudi 1-3 Al-Nassr FC | Round 11
Al-Ettifaq 1-4 Al-Ittihad | Round 10
Al Nassr FC 1-0 Neom SC | Round 10
Al-Taawoun FC 0-1 Al-Qadsiah FC | Round 10
Al Hilal SFC 3-2 Al-Ittihad | Round 8
R12: Al Hilal SFC vs Al-Fateh SC | Preview | Roshn Saudi League 2026-27
R12: Abha Club vs Al-Ittihad | Preview | Roshn Saudi League 2026-27
R12: Al-Riyadh SC vs Al-Qadsiah FC | Preview | Roshn Saudi League 2026-27
R12: Al-Shabab FC vs Al-Ahli Saudi FC | Preview | Roshn Saudi League 2026-27
R12: Al-Nassr FC vs Al-Kholood Club | Preview | Roshn Saudi League 2026-27
R10: Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Ittihad | Preview | Roshn Saudi League 2026-27
R10: Al Hilal SFC vs Al-Hazem FC | Preview | Roshn Saudi League 2026-27
R10: Al-Taawoun FC vs Al-Qadsiah FC | Preview | Roshn Saudi League 2026-27
R10: Al-Fayha FC vs Al-Ahli Saudi FC | Preview | Roshn Saudi League 2026-27
R10: Al-Nassr FC vs Neom SC | Preview | Roshn Saudi League 2026-27
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