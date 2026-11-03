Deportivo de La Coruna 2-1 CA Osasuna | Round 11

Deportivo de La Coruna 2-1 CA Osasuna | Round 11

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Deportivo de La Coruna 2-1 CA Osasuna | Round 11
Athletic Club 2-1 Real Sociedad | Round 11
Elche CF 0-1 Valencia CF | Round 11
Getafe CF 3-1 Sevilla FC | Round 11
Racing Club de Santander 0-3 Real Madrid | Round 11
FC Barcelona 6-1 Deportivo Alaves | Round 11
Levante 0-2 Atletico de Madrid | Round 11
Rayo Vallecano 3-0 RC Celta | Round 11
Real Betis 2-1 Malaga | Round 11
Villarreal CF 0-1 RCD Espanyol | Round 11
Racing Club de Santander vs Real Madrid | Round 11 | Full replayPremium
FC Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves | Round 11 | Full replayPremium
Levante vs Atletico de Madrid | Round 11 | Full replay
FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid | Round 10 | Full replayPremium
Atletico de Madrid vs Deportivo de La Coruna | Round 10 | Full replay
Real Madrid vs Sevilla FC | Round 9 | Full replay
Real Betis vs FC Barcelona | Round 9 | Full replay
RCD Espanyol vs Atletico de Madrid | Round 9 | Full replay
Real Madrid vs Villarreal CF | Round 8 | Full replay
FC Barcelona vs Getafe CF | Round 8 | Full replay
Round 10 preview | LALIGA 2026-27
R12: RCD Espanyol vs Deportivo de La Coruna | Preview | 2026-27
R12: Valencia CF vs Real Madrid | Preview | 2026-27
R12: RC Celta vs Levante | Preview | 2026-27
R12: Malaga vs Racing Club de Santander | Preview | 2026-27
R12: CA Osasuna vs Athletic Club | Preview | 2026-27
R12: Atletico de Madrid vs FC Barcelona | Preview | 2026-27
R12: Sevilla FC vs Deportivo Alaves | Preview | 2026-27
R12: Elche CF vs Real Betis | Preview | 2026-27
R12: Villarreal CF vs Getafe CF | Preview | 2026-27
R11: Levante vs Atletico de Madrid | Preview | 2026-27
FC Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid | Round 10
FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid | Round 10 | Full replayPremium
It’s more than a rivalry. It’s ELCLASICO!
Feel the rhythm of ElCLASICO
Top ElClasico assists of the last decade
Road to ElClasico: Top 5 Real Madrid goals | LALIGA 2026-27
Road to ElClasico: Top 5 Barcelona goals | LALIGA 2026-27
Real Madrid's top 10 ElClasico goals of the decade
Barcelona's top 10 ElClasico goals of the decade
SCREAMER! Diomande unleashes a rocket to seal the win
PURE CLASS! Gordon goes solo and serves up a masterpiece
THUNDEROUS! Grimaldo tears the net apart
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