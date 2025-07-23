Fancode logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
poster url for video

Arsenal clinch win in normal time, shootout goes Milan's way | Match 2

tour logo
Dramatic Finish! Kelly Scored in extra-time to seal England’s final berth | Top moment of the Semi-final
GASP GOAL! Agyemang’s 96th-minute strike saved England | Goal of 1st Semi-final
England vs Italy | Semi-final 1: Live on FanCode!
Spanish Flair! Pina's screamer sinked Swiss | Goal of the day 15
VALIANT! Olivia Clark's staggering save stole the show | Top moment of the day 12
History Made! Natalia Padilla scored Poland’s first-ever EURO goal | Top moment of the day 11
Boom! Athenea Del Castillo stunned Italy out of the blue | Goal of the day 10
GOAL GLORY! Cayman finished with finesse | Top moment of the day 10
Touch of class! Mateo chested it down and finished with flair | Top moment of the day 8
England 4-0 Netherlands | Round 2
Arsenal clinch win in normal time, shootout goes Milan's way | Match 2
Preston North End 1-3 Liverpool | Match 1
tour logo
play-store

World championship of legends, 2025 cricket vertical banner

World Championship of Legends, 2025

Zimbabwe t20i tri series, 2025 cricket vertical banner

Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025

F1 moet & chandon belgian grand prix 2025 formula1 vertical banner

F1 MOET & CHANDON BELGIAN GRAND PRIX 2025

Club friendlies 2025 football vertical banner

Club Friendlies 2025

Australia tour of west indies, 2025 cricket vertical banner

Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025

logo
footer-fc-logo
play-store-logoapp-store-logo