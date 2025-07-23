HOME
SCHEDULE
CRICKET
Featured Tours
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
India Women tour of England, 2025
Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
FORMULA 1
Featured Tours
F1 MOET & CHANDON BELGIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
MORE SPORTS
MotoGP
Featured Tours
Schedule
Football
Featured Tours
Schedule
Motorsports
Featured Tours
Schedule
Golf
Featured Tours
Schedule
Baseball
Featured Tours
Schedule
Horse Racing
Featured Tours
Schedule
SHOP
Download the app:
Arsenal clinch win in normal time, shootout goes Milan's way | Match 2
Club Friendlies 2025
Most Popular
TOP MOMENT
00:57
Dramatic Finish! Kelly Scored in extra-time to seal England’s final berth | Top moment of the Semi-final
TOP MOMENT
00:57
GASP GOAL! Agyemang’s 96th-minute strike saved England | Goal of 1st Semi-final
PREVIEW
00:30
England vs Italy | Semi-final 1: Live on FanCode!
TOP MOMENT
00:47
Spanish Flair! Pina's screamer sinked Swiss | Goal of the day 15
TOP MOMENT
00:41
VALIANT! Olivia Clark's staggering save stole the show | Top moment of the day 12
TOP MOMENT
01:36
History Made! Natalia Padilla scored Poland’s first-ever EURO goal | Top moment of the day 11
TOP MOMENT
01:06
Boom! Athenea Del Castillo stunned Italy out of the blue | Goal of the day 10
TOP MOMENT
00:56
GOAL GLORY! Cayman finished with finesse | Top moment of the day 10
TOP MOMENT
00:52
Touch of class! Mateo chested it down and finished with flair | Top moment of the day 8
HIGHLIGHTS
08:20
England 4-0 Netherlands | Round 2
Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
08:44
Arsenal clinch win in normal time, shootout goes Milan's way | Match 2
HIGHLIGHTS
07:29
Preston North End 1-3 Liverpool | Match 1
Club Friendlies 2025
Watch
5 mins FREE
for all matches. No payment details required.
WATCH LIVE
Sat, 1:00 PM
Liverpool vs Milan (Match 3)
WATCH FOR ₹25
Match 4
Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona
27 Jul
10:00 am
Match 5
Arsenal vs Newcastle United
27 Jul
11:30 am
Match 6
Team K League vs Newcastle United
30 Jul
11:00 am
Match 7
FC Seoul vs Barcelona
31 Jul
11:00 am
Match 8
Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur
31 Jul
11:30 am
Match 9
Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United
03 Aug
11:00 am
Match 10
Ajax vs Monaco
03 Aug
12:00 pm
Match 11
Daegu vs Barcelona
04 Aug
11:00 am
Match 12
Newcastle United vs Espanyol
08 Aug
6:30 pm
Match 13
Newcastle United vs Atlético de Madrid
09 Aug
3:00 pm
Match 14
Chelsea vs Milan
10 Aug
2:00 pm
Match 15
Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus
10 Aug
3:30 pm
WATCH THIS TOUR IN
HD QUALITY
Download the app now.
POPULAR
LIVE STREAMING
TOURS
SEE FULL SCHEDULE
World Championship of Legends, 2025
18 Jul - 02 Aug, 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
14 Jul - 26 Jul, 2025
F1 MOET & CHANDON BELGIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
25 Jul - 27 Jul, 2025
Club Friendlies 2025
12 Jul - 10 Aug, 2025
Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025
25 Jun - 29 Jul, 2025
Other live Streaming Matches
Speen Ghar Tigers vs Amo Sharks
Match 10, Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Bud Cricket Club vs 91 Yards Club
Match 33, GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Hong Kong, China vs Singapore
Match 12, Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Boost Defenders vs Band-e-Amir Dragons
Match 9, Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Zimbabwe vs New Zealand
Match 6, Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
England Champions vs South Africa Champions
Match 8, World Championship of Legends, 2025
Jinnah CC Stockholm vs Marsta
, ECS Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Rwanda Women vs Botswana Women
Match 13, ICC Women's Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2 2025
Cameroon Women vs Eswatini Women
Match 14, ICC Women's Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2 2025
Rising Phoenix vs Huddinge
, ECS Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Villianur Mohit Kings vs Genid Yanam Royals
Match 41, Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Huddinge vs Jinnah CC Stockholm
, ECS Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Sierra Leone Women vs Malawi Women
Match 15, ICC Women's Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2 2025
Mozambique Women vs Lesotho Women
Match 16, ICC Women's Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2 2025
Rising Phoenix vs Marsta
, ECS Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Ruby White Town Legends vs Mahe Megalo Strikers
Match 42, Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Jinnah CC Stockholm vs Rising Phoenix
, ECS Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Bader & Nie Cricket Club vs Tally Rangers
Match 24, KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
Mis-e-Ainak Knights vs Amo Sharks
Match 11, Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Stack CC vs CECC
Match 25, KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
Experience
Premium Live Streaming
on Any Device
Download The App Now
4.2
10M+ Downloads
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
Basketball
Hockey
Kabaddi
Volleyball
Baseball
Rugby
Tennis
Golf
Horse Racing
Live events
Beach Soccer
Boxing
Formula 1
MMA
Motorsports
Athletics
MotoGP
Pickleball
Badminton
Padel
SCHEDULE
Cricket Schedule
Football Schedule
Formula 1 Schedule
MotoGP Schedule
FEATURED TOURS
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
F1 MOET & CHANDON BELGIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
India Women tour of England, 2025
Club Friendlies 2025
Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025
FANCODE SHOP
Brands
Categories
Equipments
Sports Leagues
Offers
Fifa
IPL
OTHER USEFUL LINKS
About
Careers
Help Desk
T&Cs
Privacy
KEEP IN TOUCH
HELPDESK
CHAT WITH US
EXPERIENCE FANCODE APP
CORPORATE OFFICE
18th floor, One BKC, Tower B, 1802 G block BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051
ABOUT FANCODE
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports. It also offer real-time match highlights, match videos, cricket videos, India cricket highlights, highlights of today's match, highlights of yesterday's match, cricket data, statistics, cricket analysis, fantasy insights, cricket updates, breaking news from India cricket and world of sports. It also offers sports merchandise for all major sporting leagues and teams from across the world.