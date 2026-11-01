Charlton Athletic F.C Women 0-6 Chelsea F.C. Women | Round 8

Charlton Athletic F.C Women 0-6 Chelsea F.C. Women | Round 8

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Charlton Athletic F.C Women 0-6 Chelsea F.C. Women | Round 8
West Ham United Women 4-1 Liverpool Women | Round 8
London City Lionesses 1-2 Manchester City Women | Round 8
Arsenal Women 1-1 Aston Villa Women | Round 8
Everton Women 0-0 Manchester United Women | Round 8
Manchester United Women 1-1 Manchester City Women | Round 7
Liverpool Women 2-2 London City Lionesses | Round 7
Crystal Palace Women 1-3 Chelsea F.C. Women | Round 7
Tottenham Hotspur Women 1-2 Arsenal Women | Round 7
Manchester City Women 3-2 Brighton and Hove Albion Women | Round 6
Women's Super League 2026-27: Live on FanCode!

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Zimbabwe Tour of Afghanistan in UAE, 2026

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Sheffield Shield, 2026/27

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Roshn Saudi League 2026-2027

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UEFA Women's Champions League 2026-27

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