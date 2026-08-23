East Bengal FC Women 2-0 Sabah FA Women | Round 3

East Bengal FC Women 2-0 Sabah FA Women | Round 3

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East Bengal FC Women 2-0 Sabah FA Women | Match 3
Rovers FC Women 0-12 East Bengal FC Women | Match 1

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