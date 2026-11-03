East Bengal FC 0-2 Al Seeb Club | Round 4

East Bengal FC 0-2 Al Seeb Club | Round 4

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East Bengal FC 0-2 Al Seeb Club | Round 4
Al Seeb Club 0-0 East Bengal FC | Round 3
East Bengal FC 2-3 Al Shorta | Round 2
Al Hussein 2-2 East Bengal | Round 1
Al Hussein vs East Bengal FC: Live on FanCode!
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