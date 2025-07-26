Fancode logo
Wicket! Christina Coulter Reilly Takes A Superb Catch, Lindokuhle Mabhero Departs

tour logo
Ireland Women beat Zimbabwe Women by 97 runs | 1st ODI
Kelis Ndhlovu's 3 for 50 | 1st ODI
Orla Prendergast's 50 off 53 | 1st ODI
Gaby Lewis's 51 off 61 | 1st ODI
Sarah Forbes's 54 off 78 | 1st ODI
FIERY! Kudzai Chigora sent the off stump cartwheeling
Debut Magic! Lara McBride bagged her maiden WT20I wicket
Ireland Women beat Zimbabwe Women by 51 runs | 3rd T20I
Ireland Women beat Zimbabwe Women by 65 runs | 2nd T20I
Ireland Women beat Zimbabwe Women by 6 wickets | 1st T20I
Game-Changer! Ava Canning scalped two wickets in one over
SCINTILLATING! Watch Beloved Biza's running caught & bowled
RESILIENT! Amy Hunter's half-ton knock trounced Zimbabwe
Out Of Nowhere! Gaby Lewis grabbed a blinder
Amy Hunter's 59 off 40 | 3rd T20I
Cara Murray's 3 for 17 | 2nd T20I
Orla Prendergast's 52 off 44 | 2nd T20I
Gaby Lewis's 87 off 50 | 2nd T20I
