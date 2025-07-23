HOME
Wicket! Biza Claims Her Second, Shatters Reilly’s Stumps
Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
HIGHLIGHTS
12:33
Ireland Women beat Zimbabwe Women by 51 runs | 3rd T20I
TOP MOMENT
00:26
FIERY! Kudzai Chigora sent the off stump cartwheeling
Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
12:33
Ireland Women beat Zimbabwe Women by 51 runs | 3rd T20I
HIGHLIGHTS
13:52
Ireland Women beat Zimbabwe Women by 65 runs | 2nd T20I
HIGHLIGHTS
13:19
Ireland Women beat Zimbabwe Women by 6 wickets | 1st T20I
Player Moments
TOP MOMENT
00:22
Out Of Nowhere! Gaby Lewis grabbed a blinder
TOP KNOCKS
02:10
Amy Hunter's 59 off 40 | 3rd T20I
TOP SPELLS
01:05
Cara Murray's 3 for 17 | 2nd T20I
TOP KNOCKS
01:43
Orla Prendergast's 52 off 44 | 2nd T20I
TOP KNOCKS
03:11
Gaby Lewis's 87 off 50 | 2nd T20I
TOP MOMENT
00:26
FIERY! Kudzai Chigora sent the off stump cartwheeling
TOP MOMENT
00:35
ONE-HANDED WONDER! Lara McBride's screamer lit up Dublin
TOP MOMENT
00:33
LASER THROW! Orla Prendergast nailed the run-out in style
TOP MOMENT
00:28
Debut Magic! Lara McBride bagged her maiden WT20I wicket
TOP KNOCKS
03:00
Gaby Lewis's 61* off 47 | 1st T20I
TOP SPELLS
01:25
Cara Murray's 3 for 19 | 1st T20I
World Championship of Legends, 2025
18 Jul - 02 Aug, 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
14 Jul - 26 Jul, 2025
F1 MOET & CHANDON BELGIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
25 Jul - 27 Jul, 2025
Club Friendlies 2025
12 Jul - 10 Aug, 2025
Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025
25 Jun - 29 Jul, 2025
Speen Ghar Tigers vs Amo Sharks
Match 10, Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Bud Cricket Club vs 91 Yards Club
Match 33, GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Hong Kong, China vs Singapore
Match 12, Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Boost Defenders vs Band-e-Amir Dragons
Match 9, Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Zimbabwe vs New Zealand
Match 6, Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
England Champions vs South Africa Champions
Match 8, World Championship of Legends, 2025
Jinnah CC Stockholm vs Marsta
, ECS Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Rwanda Women vs Botswana Women
Match 13, ICC Women's Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2 2025
Cameroon Women vs Eswatini Women
Match 14, ICC Women's Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2 2025
Rising Phoenix vs Huddinge
, ECS Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Villianur Mohit Kings vs Genid Yanam Royals
Match 41, Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Huddinge vs Jinnah CC Stockholm
, ECS Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Sierra Leone Women vs Malawi Women
Match 15, ICC Women's Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2 2025
Mozambique Women vs Lesotho Women
Match 16, ICC Women's Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2 2025
Rising Phoenix vs Marsta
, ECS Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Ruby White Town Legends vs Mahe Megalo Strikers
Match 42, Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Jinnah CC Stockholm vs Rising Phoenix
, ECS Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Bader & Nie Cricket Club vs Tally Rangers
Match 24, KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
Mis-e-Ainak Knights vs Amo Sharks
Match 11, Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Stack CC vs CECC
Match 25, KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
