Toss! Zimbabwe Women Win The Toss And Elected To Bowl First

Ireland Women beat Zimbabwe Women by 65 runs | 2nd T20I
Cara Murray's 3 for 17 | 2nd T20I
Orla Prendergast's 52 off 44 | 2nd T20I
Gaby Lewis's 87 off 50 | 2nd T20I
FIERY! Kudzai Chigora sent the off stump cartwheeling
ONE-HANDED WONDER! Lara McBride's screamer lit up Dublin
LASER THROW! Orla Prendergast nailed the run-out in style
Debut Magic! Lara McBride bagged her maiden WT20I wicket
Gaby Lewis's 61* off 47 | 1st T20I
Cara Murray's 3 for 19 | 1st T20I
