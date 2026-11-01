Four! No-Ball & Four To Start The Innings

Four! No-Ball & Four To Start The Innings

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Noor Ahmad's 5 for 13 | 3rd T20I
Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets | 3rd T20I
Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 19 runs | 2nd T20I
Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 37 runs | 1st T20I
Noor Ahmad's 5 for 13 | 3rd T20I
Sikandar Raza’s 106* off 56 | 2nd T20I
Azmatullah Omarzai’s 116 off 50 | 2nd T20I
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2026, 3 T20Is: Live on FanCode!
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Zimbabwe Tour of Afghanistan in UAE, 2026

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Sheffield Shield, 2026/27

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Roshn Saudi League 2026-2027

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UEFA Women's Champions League 2026-27

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One Day Cup, 2026/27