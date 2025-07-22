Fancode logo
Six! Tim Seifert Steps Into It And Sends It Over Long Off For A Maximum

New Zealand beat South Africa by 7 wickets | Match 5
Tim Seifert's 66* off 48 | Match 5
South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets | Match 4
New Zealand beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets | Match 3
New Zealand beat South Africa by 21 runs | Match 2
South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets | Match 1
STYLISH! Rubin Hermann smashed maiden T20I fifty
OFF STUMP TAKES FLIGHT! Ngarava set the pitch ablaze
Catching Excellence! Sikandar Raza pulled off a beauty
Bold Fifty! Brian Bennett topped off with a clean hit
Rubin Hermann'S 63 off 36 | Match 4
Rassie van der Dussen's 52* off 41 | Match 4
Brian Bennett's 61 off 43 | Match 4
BLIMEY! Muzarabani stunned with a stonker at the ropes
BOOM! Milne destroyed the leg stump with raw pace
BOUNDARY BLITZ! Rachin Ravindra lit up the over
WELL-JUDGED! Mark Chapman took a brilliant catch
Smart Running! Conway sealed his fifty with a bonus run
5th T20I: New Zealand vs South Africa | Fantasy Preview
4th T20I: Zimbabwe vs South Africa | Fantasy Preview
2nd T20I: South Africa vs New Zealand | Fantasy Preview
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series 2025: Live on FanCode!
1st T20I: Zimbabwe vs South Africa | Fantasy Preview
