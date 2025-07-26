Fancode logo
Six! Reeza Hendricks Gets Forward And Pulls Over The Deep Square Leg For A Maximum

Airborne Magic! Mitchell plucked out Linde with a screamer
New Zealand beat South Africa by 3 wickets | Final
Lhuan-dre Pretorius's 51 off 35 | Final
New Zealand beat Zimbabwe by 60 runs | Match 6
New Zealand beat South Africa by 7 wickets | Match 5
South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets | Match 4
New Zealand beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets | Match 3
New Zealand beat South Africa by 21 runs | Match 2
South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets | Match 1
Through the gates! Ish Sodhi castled Zimbabwe top-order
High & Huge: Rachin Ravindra's towering sixes
CHAOTIC! Tony Munyonga's heart-stopping grab
444W! Ngarava won a hard fought battle against Seifert
SUPERHUMAN STUFF! Bracewell’s unreal diving grab
Glove Magic! Clive Madande’s full-stretch screamer
Richard Ngarava's 4 for 34 | Match 6
Ish Sodhi's 4 for 12 | Match 6
Tim Seifert's 75 off 45 | Match 6
TWIN STRIKE! Tinotenda Maposa turned up the heat
Rachin Ravindra's 63 off 39 | Match 6
Match 7: South Africa vs New Zealand | Fantasy Preview
6th T20I: Zimbabwe vs New Zealand | Fantasy Preview
5th T20I: New Zealand vs South Africa | Fantasy Preview
4th T20I: Zimbabwe vs South Africa | Fantasy Preview
2nd T20I: South Africa vs New Zealand | Fantasy Preview
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series 2025: Live on FanCode!
1st T20I: Zimbabwe vs South Africa | Fantasy Preview

