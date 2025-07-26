Fancode logo
Wicket! Gayle Skies It, Malik Completes A Safe Catch

tour logo
West Indies Champions lose by 49 runs | Match 11
Hindi: West Indies Champions fall short by 49 runs | Match 11
Rumman Raees's 3 for 4 | Match 11
Australia Champions beat India Champions by 4 wickets | Match 10
South Africa Champions lose by 31 runs | Match 9
South Africa Champions beat England Champions by 10 wickets | Match 8
Australia Champions beat West Indies Champions by 8 wickets | Match 7
South Africa Champions beat India Champions by 88 runs on DLS method | Match 6
West Indies Champions beat England Champions by 10 runs | Match 5
Rain halts play with England Champions stranded on 122/5 | Match 3
England Champions fall short by 5 runs | Match 1
Match tied, nerves tested! South Africa win it in the bowl out
Bowl out drama! South Africa edge Windies after tied match
M10: India Champions vs Australia Champions | Hindi Highlights
Hindi: South Africa Champions fall short by 31 runs | Match 9
M8: England Champions vs South Africa Champions | Hindi Highlights
M7: Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions | Hindi Highlights
M6: India Champions vs South Africa Champions | Hindi Highlights
M5: England Champions vs West Indies Champions | Hindi Highlights
M3: England Champions vs Australia Champions | Hindi Highlights
M2: West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions | Hindi Highlights
Hindi: England Champions fall short by just 5 runs | Match 1
Kamran Akmal's 113 off 62 | Match 11
Yusuf Pathan's 52* off 23 | Match 10
Piyush Chawla's 3 for 36 | Match 10
Callum Ferguson's 70* off 38 | Match 10
Shikhar Dhawan's 91* off 60 | Match 10
Umar Amin's 58 off 42 | Match 9
AB de Villiers's 116* off 51 | Match 8
Double Damage! Peter Siddle took two wickets in the over
464! Chris Lynn started off the innings with a bang
STUNNING CATCH! Nathan Coulter-Nile dazzled Northampton
6664! Chris Lynn pummeled Shannon Gabriel
WW! Nathan Coulter-Nile stunned West Indies's batters
Beyond Cricket: The bond that sparked Yuvi’s World Cup victory
How Cook retired with head held high
Story of Irfan Pathan: Grit, grind, and a comeback
When Binga shot two birds with one stone
AB de Villiers: The untold story of his rise
WCL Rewind: When vintage Yuvi punished Australia
WCL Rewind: Robin goes bold with 65 vs Australia
WCL Rewind: Yusuf’s fiery 78 leaves Aussies stunned
WCL Rewind: Irfan shows his class with solid 50 vs Australia
WCL Rewind: Rayudu rises with clutch 50 in the final
WCL Rewind: Yusuf’s brutal 51 takes the fight to Australia
WCL Rewind: Bhajji spins a web with 4-wicket haul vs South Africa
WCL Rewind: Gurkeerat’s gritty 86 floors West Indies
WCL Rewind: Raina reigns supreme against Pakistan
India Champions vs Australia Champions: Live on FanCode!
Busy Bravo reflects on life post-cricket
Simmons reflects on life beyond cricket and reuniting with friends
India Champions vs South Africa Champions: Live on FanCode!
When Pollard picked Bumrah over everyone else
Hashim Amla on life, cricket and new passions
SA Champions kick off practice session ahead of WI Champions clash
AB de Villiers is back for WCL
World Championship of Legends 2025: Live on FanCode
