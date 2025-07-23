HOME
Wicket! Brett Lee Gets The First Breakthrough, William Perkins Departs
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Most Popular
HIGHLIGHTS
09:23
Australia Champions beat West Indies Champions by 8 wickets | Match 7
Highlights
Hindi Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
09:29
M7: Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions | Hindi Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
M6: India Champions vs South Africa Champions | Hindi Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
09:56
M5: England Champions vs West Indies Champions | Hindi Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
05:35
M3: England Champions vs Australia Champions | Hindi Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
09:42
M2: West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions | Hindi Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
09:55
Hindi: England Champions fall short by just 5 runs | Match 1
Player Moments
TOP KNOCKS
03:22
Chris Lynn's 81 off 27 | Match 7
TOP SPELLS
01:00
Peter Siddle's 3 for 28 | Match 7
TOP MOMENT
00:29
GROOVY! DJ Bravo turned the pitch into his dance floor
TOP MOMENT
00:26
WW! Fidel Edwards pumped the breaks on England Champions
TOP KNOCKS
01:39
Samit Patel's 52 of 36 | Match 5
TOP MOMENT
00:36
SKY-HIGH STATEMENT! Samit Patel powered to 50 with a six
TOP MOMENT
00:30
TAKE A BOW! Mr. 360 hit milestone with a maximum
TOP MOMENT
00:28
Flashy! Walton's maximum led to a blazing half-century
TOP MOMENT
00:30
Gayle Strikes! Stunning catch followed by a lively celebration
TOP MOMENT
00:26
3-Fer! Phangiso's wizardry guided South Africa home
TOP MOMENT
00:23
TOE-CRUSHER! Viljoen's lethal yorker floored Dhawan
TOP MOMENT
01:23
Legendary! Ab De Villiers turned back time with a screamer
TOP SPELLS
01:08
Aaron Phangiso's 3 for 17 | Match 6
Legends Ki Stories
SPECIAL
05:19
Beyond Cricket: The bond that sparked Yuvi’s World Cup victory
SPECIAL
05:35
How Cook retired with head held high
SPECIAL
05:44
Story of Irfan Pathan: Grit, grind, and a comeback
SPECIAL
04:25
When Binga shot two birds with one stone
SPECIAL
04:21
AB de Villiers: The untold story of his rise
Flashback
FLASHBACK
02:00
WCL Rewind: When vintage Yuvi punished Australia
FLASHBACK
02:19
WCL Rewind: Robin goes bold with 65 vs Australia
FLASHBACK
02:16
WCL Rewind: Yusuf’s fiery 78 leaves Aussies stunned
FLASHBACK
01:40
WCL Rewind: Irfan shows his class with solid 50 vs Australia
FLASHBACK
01:52
WCL Rewind: Rayudu rises with clutch 50 in the final
FLASHBACK
01:20
WCL Rewind: Yusuf’s brutal 51 takes the fight to Australia
FLASHBACK
01:31
WCL Rewind: Bhajji spins a web with 4-wicket haul vs South Africa
FLASHBACK
03:57
WCL Rewind: Gurkeerat��’s gritty 86 floors West Indies
FLASHBACK
01:39
WCL Rewind: Raina reigns supreme against Pakistan
Preview
PREVIEW
00:20
India Champions vs South Africa Champions: Live on FanCode!
SPECIAL
01:17
When Pollard picked Bumrah over everyone else
SPECIAL
03:36
Busy Bravo reflects on life post-cricket
SPECIAL
01:17
Hashim Amla on life, cricket and new passions
PREVIEW
SA Champions kick off practice session ahead of WI Champions clash
PREVIEW
01:03
AB de Villiers is back for WCL
PREVIEW
01:00
World Championship of Legends 2025: Live on FanCode
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Today, 3:30 PM
England Champions vs South Africa Champions (Match 8)
WATCH FOR ₹25
Match 9
Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions
25 Jul
3:30 pm
Match 10
India Champions vs Australia Champions
26 Jul
11:30 am
Match 11
Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions
26 Jul
3:30 pm
Match 12
South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions
27 Jul
11:30 am
Match 13
India Champions vs England Champions
27 Jul
3:30 pm
Match 14
Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions
29 Jul
11:30 am
Match 15
India Champions vs West Indies Champions
29 Jul
3:30 pm
Match 16
TBC vs TBC
31 Jul
11:30 am
Match 17
TBC vs TBC
31 Jul
3:30 pm
Match 18
TBC vs TBC
02 Aug
3:30 pm
World Championship of Legends, 2025
18 Jul - 02 Aug, 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
14 Jul - 26 Jul, 2025
F1 MOET & CHANDON BELGIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
25 Jul - 27 Jul, 2025
Club Friendlies 2025
12 Jul - 10 Aug, 2025
Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025
25 Jun - 29 Jul, 2025
