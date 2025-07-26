HOME
SCHEDULE
CRICKET
Featured Tours
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
India Women tour of England, 2025
Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
FORMULA 1
Featured Tours
F1 MOET & CHANDON BELGIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
MORE SPORTS
Football
Featured Tours
Schedule
MotoGP
Featured Tours
Schedule
Motorsports
Featured Tours
Schedule
Golf
Featured Tours
Schedule
Baseball
Featured Tours
Schedule
Horse Racing
Featured Tours
Schedule
SHOP
Download the app:
Six! Kamran Launches It Over Deep Cover For A Maximum
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Most Popular
HIGHLIGHTS
09:32
West Indies Champions lose by 49 runs | Match 11
HIGHLIGHTS
09:39
Hindi: West Indies Champions fall short by 49 runs | Match 11
TOP SPELLS
01:00
Rumman Raees's 3 for 4 | Match 11
TOP KNOCKS
03:18
Kamran Akmal's 113 off 62 | Match 11
Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
09:32
West Indies Champions lose by 49 runs | Match 11
HIGHLIGHTS
09:54
Australia Champions beat India Champions by 4 wickets | Match 10
HIGHLIGHTS
09:35
South Africa Champions lose by 31 runs | Match 9
HIGHLIGHTS
09:43
South Africa Champions beat England Champions by 10 wickets | Match 8
HIGHLIGHTS
09:12
Australia Champions beat West Indies Champions by 8 wickets | Match 7
HIGHLIGHTS
10:00
South Africa Champions beat India Champions by 88 runs on DLS method | Match 6
HIGHLIGHTS
09:34
West Indies Champions beat England Champions by 10 runs | Match 5
HIGHLIGHTS
05:17
Rain halts play with England Champions stranded on 122/5 | Match 3
HIGHLIGHTS
09:37
England Champions fall short by 5 runs | Match 1
HIGHLIGHTS
09:34
Match tied, nerves tested! South Africa win it in the bowl out
HIGHLIGHTS
01:26
Bowl out drama! South Africa edge Windies after tied match
Hindi Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
09:39
Hindi: West Indies Champions fall short by 49 runs | Match 11
HIGHLIGHTS
09:56
M10: India Champions vs Australia Champions | Hindi Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
09:08
Hindi: South Africa Champions fall short by 31 runs | Match 9
HIGHLIGHTS
09:44
M8: England Champions vs South Africa Champions | Hindi Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
09:10
M7: Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions | Hindi Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
M6: India Champions vs South Africa Champions | Hindi Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
09:56
M5: England Champions vs West Indies Champions | Hindi Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
05:35
M3: England Champions vs Australia Champions | Hindi Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
09:42
M2: West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions | Hindi Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
09:55
Hindi: England Champions fall short by just 5 runs | Match 1
Player Moments
TOP SPELLS
01:00
Rumman Raees's 3 for 4 | Match 11
TOP KNOCKS
03:18
Kamran Akmal's 113 off 62 | Match 11
TOP KNOCKS
01:27
Yusuf Pathan's 52* off 23 | Match 10
TOP SPELLS
00:50
Piyush Chawla's 3 for 36 | Match 10
TOP KNOCKS
02:33
Callum Ferguson's 70* off 38 | Match 10
TOP KNOCKS
02:31
Shikhar Dhawan's 91* off 60 | Match 10
TOP KNOCKS
01:38
Umar Amin's 58 off 42 | Match 9
TOP KNOCKS
04:35
AB de Villiers's 116* off 51 | Match 8
TOP MOMENT
00:24
Double Damage! Peter Siddle took two wickets in the over
TOP MOMENT
00:32
464! Chris Lynn started off the innings with a bang
TOP MOMENT
00:30
STUNNING CATCH! Nathan Coulter-Nile dazzled Northampton
TOP MOMENT
00:45
6664! Chris Lynn pummeled Shannon Gabriel
TOP MOMENT
00:22
WW! Nathan Coulter-Nile stunned West Indies's batters
Legends Ki Stories
SPECIAL
05:19
Beyond Cricket: The bond that sparked Yuvi’s World Cup victory
SPECIAL
05:35
How Cook retired with head held high
SPECIAL
05:44
Story of Irfan Pathan: Grit, grind, and a comeback
SPECIAL
04:25
When Binga shot two birds with one stone
SPECIAL
04:21
AB de Villiers: The untold story of his rise
Flashback
FLASHBACK
02:00
WCL Rewind: When vintage Yuvi punished Australia
FLASHBACK
02:19
WCL Rewind: Robin goes bold with 65 vs Australia
FLASHBACK
02:16
WCL Rewind: Yusuf’s fiery 78 leaves Aussies stunned
FLASHBACK
01:40
WCL Rewind: Irfan shows his class with solid 50 vs Australia
FLASHBACK
01:52
WCL Rewind: Rayudu rises with clutch 50 in the final
FLASHBACK
01:20
WCL Rewind: Yusuf’s brutal 51 takes the fight to Australia
FLASHBACK
01:31
WCL Rewind: Bhajji spins a web with 4-wicket haul vs South Africa
FLASHBACK
03:57
WCL Rewind: Gurkeerat��’s gritty 86 floors West Indies
FLASHBACK
01:39
WCL Rewind: Raina reigns supreme against Pakistan
Preview
PREVIEW
00:20
India Champions vs Australia Champions: Live on FanCode!
SPECIAL
03:36
Busy Bravo reflects on life post-cricket
SPECIAL
05:23
Simmons reflects on life beyond cricket and reuniting with friends
PREVIEW
00:20
India Champions vs South Africa Champions: Live on FanCode!
SPECIAL
01:17
When Pollard picked Bumrah over everyone else
SPECIAL
01:17
Hashim Amla on life, cricket and new passions
PREVIEW
SA Champions kick off practice session ahead of WI Champions clash
PREVIEW
01:03
AB de Villiers is back for WCL
PREVIEW
01:00
World Championship of Legends 2025: Live on FanCode
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Watch
5 mins FREE
for all matches. No payment details required.
WATCH LIVE
Today, 11:30 AM
South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions (Match 12)
WATCH FOR ₹25
Match 13
India Champions vs England Champions
27 Jul
3:30 pm
Match 14
Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions
29 Jul
11:30 am
Match 15
India Champions vs West Indies Champions
29 Jul
3:30 pm
Match 16
TBC vs TBC
31 Jul
11:30 am
Match 17
TBC vs TBC
31 Jul
3:30 pm
Match 18
TBC vs TBC
02 Aug
3:30 pm
WATCH THIS TOUR IN
HD QUALITY
Download the app now.
POPULAR
LIVE STREAMING
TOURS
SEE FULL SCHEDULE
World Championship of Legends, 2025
18 Jul - 02 Aug, 2025
F1 MOET & CHANDON BELGIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
25 Jul - 27 Jul, 2025
Club Friendlies 2025
12 Jul - 10 Aug, 2025
Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025
25 Jun - 29 Jul, 2025
UEFA Women's EURO 2025
02 Jul - 27 Jul, 2025
Other live Streaming Matches
Utkal Cricket Club vs KL Gladiators
Match 11, Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
Guwahati Giants vs Navarang Club
Match 2, Guwahati Sixes, 2025
Hungary vs Luxembourg
Match 7, ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
Nigeria vs Kenya
Match 17, Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
The Blaze vs Warwickshire Women
Semi-Finals, Women's Vitality Blast T20, 2025
Surrey Women vs TBC
Final, Women's Vitality Blast T20, 2025
Rising Phoenix vs Jinnah CC Stockholm
Match 21, ECS Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Gauhati Town Club vs Nabajyoti Club
Match 3, Guwahati Sixes, 2025
MR KB Putrajaya CC vs Sky Warrior
Match 12, Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
91 Yards Club vs Nabajyoti Club
Match 4, Guwahati Sixes, 2025
Huddinge vs Alby Zalmi
Match 22, ECS Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Austria vs Romania
Match 8, ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
Navarang Club vs City Cricket Club
Match 5, Guwahati Sixes, 2025
United Arab Emirates vs Uganda
Match 18, Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
Bahrain vs Malawi
Match 13, Rwanda Tri Nations T20 Cup 2025
Guwahati Giants vs City Cricket Club
Match 6, Guwahati Sixes, 2025
TBC vs TBC
Match 23, ECS Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Villianur Mohit Kings vs Mahe Megalo Strikers
Match 44, Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
TBC vs TBC
Match 7, Guwahati Sixes, 2025
West Indies Women Under-19 vs USA Women Under-19
Match 2, USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025
Experience
Premium Live Streaming
on Any Device
Download The App Now
4.2
10M+ Downloads
SPORTS
Golf
Horse Racing
Live events
Beach Soccer
Boxing
Formula 1
MMA
Motorsports
Athletics
MotoGP
Pickleball
Badminton
Padel
Cricket
Hockey
Football
Basketball
Kabaddi
Volleyball
Baseball
Rugby
Tennis
SCHEDULE
Cricket Schedule
Football Schedule
Formula 1 Schedule
MotoGP Schedule
FEATURED TOURS
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
F1 MOET & CHANDON BELGIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
India Women tour of England, 2025
Club Friendlies 2025
Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025
FANCODE SHOP
Brands
Categories
Equipments
Sports Leagues
Offers
Fifa
IPL
OTHER USEFUL LINKS
About
Careers
Help Desk
T&Cs
Privacy
KEEP IN TOUCH
HELPDESK
CHAT WITH US
EXPERIENCE FANCODE APP
CORPORATE OFFICE
18th floor, One BKC, Tower B, 1802 G block BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051
ABOUT FANCODE
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports. It also offer real-time match highlights, match videos, cricket videos, India cricket highlights, highlights of today's match, highlights of yesterday's match, cricket data, statistics, cricket analysis, fantasy insights, cricket updates, breaking news from India cricket and world of sports. It also offers sports merchandise for all major sporting leagues and teams from across the world.