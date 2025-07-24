Fancode logo
Double Damage! Peter Siddle took two wickets in the over

6664! Chris Lynn pummeled Shannon Gabriel
464! Chris Lynn started off the innings with a bang
WW! Nathan Coulter-Nile stunned West Indies's batters
STUNNING CATCH! Nathan Coulter-Nile dazzled Northampton
M7: Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions | Hindi Highlights
Chris Lynn's 81 off 27 | Match 7
Australia Champions beat West Indies Champions by 8 wickets | Match 7
Peter Siddle's 3 for 28 | Match 7
When Binga shot two birds with one stone
South Africa Champions lose by 31 runs | Match 9
South Africa Champions beat England Champions by 10 wickets | Match 8
Australia Champions beat West Indies Champions by 8 wickets | Match 7
South Africa Champions beat India Champions by 88 runs on DLS method | Match 6
West Indies Champions beat England Champions by 10 runs | Match 5
Rain halts play with England Champions stranded on 122/5 | Match 3
England Champions fall short by 5 runs | Match 1
Match tied, nerves tested! South Africa win it in the bowl out
Bowl out drama! South Africa edge Windies after tied match
Hindi: South Africa Champions fall short by 31 runs | Match 9
M8: England Champions vs South Africa Champions | Hindi Highlights
M7: Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions | Hindi Highlights
M6: India Champions vs South Africa Champions | Hindi Highlights
M5: England Champions vs West Indies Champions | Hindi Highlights
M3: England Champions vs Australia Champions | Hindi Highlights
M2: West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions | Hindi Highlights
Hindi: England Champions fall short by just 5 runs | Match 1
Umar Amin's 58 off 42 | Match 9
AB de Villiers's 116* off 51 | Match 8
GROOVY! DJ Bravo turned the pitch into his dance floor
WW! Fidel Edwards pumped the breaks on England Champions
Samit Patel's 52 of 36 | Match 5
SKY-HIGH STATEMENT! Samit Patel powered to 50 with a six
Beyond Cricket: The bond that sparked Yuvi’s World Cup victory
How Cook retired with head held high
Story of Irfan Pathan: Grit, grind, and a comeback
AB de Villiers: The untold story of his rise
WCL Rewind: When vintage Yuvi punished Australia
WCL Rewind: Robin goes bold with 65 vs Australia
WCL Rewind: Yusuf’s fiery 78 leaves Aussies stunned
WCL Rewind: Irfan shows his class with solid 50 vs Australia
WCL Rewind: Rayudu rises with clutch 50 in the final
WCL Rewind: Yusuf’s brutal 51 takes the fight to Australia
WCL Rewind: Bhajji spins a web with 4-wicket haul vs South Africa
WCL Rewind: Gurkeerat’s gritty 86 floors West Indies
WCL Rewind: Raina reigns supreme against Pakistan
India Champions vs Australia Champions: Live on FanCode!
Busy Bravo reflects on life post-cricket
Simmons reflects on life beyond cricket and reuniting with friends
India Champions vs South Africa Champions: Live on FanCode!
When Pollard picked Bumrah over everyone else
Hashim Amla on life, cricket and new passions
SA Champions kick off practice session ahead of WI Champions clash
AB de Villiers is back for WCL
World Championship of Legends 2025: Live on FanCode
