Six! Penna Launches Ginger For Six Over Deep Square Leg

Six! Penna Launches Ginger For Six Over Deep Square Leg

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Perth Scorchers Women beat Sydney Thunder Women by 17 runs | Match 11
Brisbane Heat Women beat Adelaide Strikers Women by 14 runs | Match 10
Melbourne Renegades Women beat Hobart Hurricanes Women by 4 wickets | Match 9
Perth Scorchers Women beat Melbourne Stars Women by 15 runs | Match 8
Sydney Sixers Women beat Hobart Hurricanes Women by 87 runs | Match 7
Sydney Thunder Women beat Brisbane Heat Women by 6 wickets | Match 6
Perth Scorchers Women beat Melbourne Renegades Women by 9 wickets | Match 5
Adelaide Strikers Women beat Melbourne Stars Women by 21 runs | Match 4
Sydney Sixers Women beat Brisbane Heat Women by 4 wickets | Match 3
Melbourne Stars Women beat Hobart Hurricanes Women by 18 runs | Match 2
Alana King's 4 for 35 | Match 11
CRIKEY! Strano pulls off a one-handed screamer
4-FER! Sophie Molineux spins her web around Hobart
Hayley Matthews' 55 off 44 | Match 9
Sophie Molineux's 4 for 22 | Match 9
Nicola Carey's 62 off 43 | Match 9
Heather Graham's 3 for 24 | Match 9
CAUGHT & BOWLED BRILLIANCE! King turns up the heat
EXCEPTIONAL! Chloe Ainsworth's gravity-defying catch
Sophie Devine's 4 for 19 | Match 8
Women's Big Bash League 2026: Live on FanCode!
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