Ashleigh Gardner's 3 for 23 | Match 7

Ashleigh Gardner's 3 for 23 | Match 7

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Perth Scorchers Women beat Melbourne Stars Women by 15 runs | Match 8
Sydney Sixers Women beat Hobart Hurricanes Women by 87 runs | Match 7
Sydney Thunder Women beat Brisbane Heat Women by 6 wickets | Match 6
Perth Scorchers Women beat Melbourne Renegades Women by 9 wickets | Match 5
Adelaide Strikers Women beat Melbourne Stars Women by 21 runs | Match 4
Sydney Sixers Women beat Brisbane Heat Women by 4 wickets | Match 3
Melbourne Stars Women beat Hobart Hurricanes Women by 18 runs | Match 2
Sydney Thunder Women beat Melbourne Renegades Women by 6 wickets | Match 1
Sophie Devine's 4 for 19 | Match 8
Alana King's 3 for 17 | Match 8
STUNNER! Chamari plucks one out of thin air
UNBELIEVABLE! Smith produces a moment of magic
INSTANT IMPACT! Gardner strikes on her first delivery
MASTERCLASS! Gardner notches up her second WBBL ton
Amelia Kerr's 3 for 25 | Match 7
Ashleigh Gardner's 3 for 23 | Match 7
Nicola Carey's 3 for 31 | Match 7
Ashleigh Garnder's 124 off 60 | Match 7
Women's Big Bash League 2026: Live on FanCode!
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