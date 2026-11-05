Four! Wickham's Authoritative Cover Drive

Four! Wickham's Authoritative Cover Drive

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West Indies put up 235/4 on the board | 2nd Test, Day 1
West Indies beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets | 1st Test
Bangladesh lead West Indies by 106 runs | 1st Test, Day 3
Bangladesh trail West Indies by 138 runs | 1st Test , Day 2
Bangladesh put up 213/3 on the board | 1st Test, Day 1
Amir Jangoo's 111* of 171 | 2nd Test
Kevin Wickham's 61 off 145 | 2nd Test
Nayeem Hasan's 52 off 91 | 1st Test
Brandon King's 81* off 115 | 1st Test
Windies outclass Banglaesh to take 1-0 series lead
MILESTONE! Roston Chase picks up his 100th Test wicket
John Campbell's 54 off 78 | 1st Test
Jomel Warrican's 5 for 53 | 1st Test
Shadman Islam's 105 off 234 | 1st Test
West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Live on FanCode!
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