poster url for video

Alex Lees's 101* off 49 | Match 126

100 Up in Style! Alex Lees guided Durham to the quarter-final
446! Graham Clark set the ground ablaze with the bat
BANG! David Willey notched up fifty with a maximum
466! David Willey sent Callum Parkinson to the cleaners
Durham beat Northamptonshire by 9 wickets | Match 126
Graham Clark's 79 off 41 | Match 126
David Willey's 63 off 32 | Match 126
Matthew Potts's 3 for 27 | Match 126
Matthew Breetzke's 52 off 35 | Match 126
Triple Trouble! Noah Cornwell's over of pure brilliance
Sky High Stunner! Phil Salt pulled off a worldie
Glamorgan beat Middlesex by 52 runs | Match 125
Nottinghamshire beat Lancashire by 4 wickets | Match 122
Somerset beat Gloucestershire by 16 runs | Match 121
Lancashire beat Yorkshire by 21 runs | Match 117
Worcestershire beat Nottinghamshire by 45 runs | Match 116
Sussex beat Gloucestershire by 4 wickets | Match 115
Worcestershire beat Leicestershire by 6 wickets | Match 105
Gloucestershire beat Glamorgan by 40 runs | Match 109
Yorkshire beat Lancashire by 19 runs | Match 103
Warwickshire beat Worcestershire by 23 runs | Match 98
Worcestershire beat Derbyshire by 12 runs | Match 96
Surrey beat Gloucestershire by 28 runs | Match 92
