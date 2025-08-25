HOME
The Hundred Women, 2025
Match 29
OVI-W
108/8
(100)
LNS-W
112/2
(62)
Match Details
Match
Match 29, TheHundred, The Hundred Women, 2025
Match Start Time
25 Aug, 2025
,
2:00 PM
Stadium/Venue
Kennington Oval, London, England
Match Officials
Hassan Adnan (On Field), Rose Dovey (On Field), Mike Jr (referee)
Point Table
Updated 3 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
SOB-W
8
8
0
0
+1.164
32
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
MNR-W
06 Aug
Manchester
SOB-W beat MNR-W by 6 wickets
BPH-W
10 Aug
Southampton
SOB-W beat BPH-W by 15 runs
NOS-W
13 Aug
Southampton
SOB-W beat NOS-W by 8 wickets
TRT-W
16 Aug
Nottingham
SOB-W beat TRT-W by 6 wickets
OVI-W
18 Aug
Southampton
SOB-W beat OVI-W by 89 runs
WEF-W
20 Aug
Cardiff
SOB-W beat WEF-W by 3 wickets
LNS-W
23 Aug
London
SOB-W beat LNS-W by 8 wickets
WEF-W
28 Aug
Southampton
SOB-W beat WEF-W by 29 runs
2
NOS-W
8
6
2
0
+1.216
24
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
WEF-W
07 Aug
Leeds
NOS-W beat WEF-W by 47 runs
TRT-W
10 Aug
Nottingham
NOS-W beat TRT-W by 8 wickets
SOB-W
13 Aug
Southampton
SOB-W beat NOS-W by 8 wickets
BPH-W
15 Aug
Leeds
NOS-W beat BPH-W by 8 wickets
MNR-W
17 Aug
Manchester
MNR-W beat NOS-W by 5 runs
LNS-W
20 Aug
London
NOS-W beat LNS-W by 8 wickets
OVI-W
23 Aug
Leeds
NOS-W beat OVI-W by 7 wickets
MNR-W
26 Aug
Leeds
NOS-W beat MNR-W by 8 wickets
3
LNS-W
8
5
3
0
+0.500
20
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
OVI-W
05 Aug
London
LNS-W beat OVI-W by 17 runs
WEF-W
09 Aug
Cardiff
LNS-W beat WEF-W by 2 runs
MNR-W
11 Aug
Manchester
LNS-W beat MNR-W by 3 wickets
TRT-W
14 Aug
London
TRT-W beat LNS-W by 33 runs
BPH-W
17 Aug
Birmingham
LNS-W beat BPH-W by 88 runs
NOS-W
20 Aug
London
NOS-W beat LNS-W by 8 wickets
SOB-W
23 Aug
London
SOB-W beat LNS-W by 8 wickets
OVI-W
25 Aug
London
LNS-W beat OVI-W by 8 wickets
4
TRT-W
8
4
4
0
+0.115
16
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
BPH-W
08 Aug
Birmingham
BPH-W beat TRT-W by 11 runs
NOS-W
10 Aug
Nottingham
NOS-W beat TRT-W by 8 wickets
LNS-W
14 Aug
London
TRT-W beat LNS-W by 33 runs
SOB-W
16 Aug
Nottingham
SOB-W beat TRT-W by 6 wickets
MNR-W
19 Aug
Nottingham
MNR-W beat TRT-W by 10 wickets
OVI-W
21 Aug
London
TRT-W beat OVI-W by 6 wickets
WEF-W
24 Aug
Cardiff
TRT-W beat WEF-W by 23 runs
BPH-W
27 Aug
Nottingham
TRT-W beat BPH-W by 3 wickets
5
MNR-W
8
4
4
0
-0.141
16
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SOB-W
06 Aug
Manchester
SOB-W beat MNR-W by 6 wickets
OVI-W
09 Aug
London
MNR-W beat OVI-W by 2 runs
LNS-W
11 Aug
Manchester
LNS-W beat MNR-W by 3 wickets
WEF-W
13 Aug
Cardiff
MNR-W beat WEF-W by 7 wickets
NOS-W
17 Aug
Manchester
MNR-W beat NOS-W by 5 runs
TRT-W
19 Aug
Nottingham
MNR-W beat TRT-W by 10 wickets
BPH-W
24 Aug
Manchester
BPH-W beat MNR-W by 16 runs
NOS-W
26 Aug
Leeds
NOS-W beat MNR-W by 8 wickets
6
OVI-W
8
2
6
0
-0.899
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
LNS-W
05 Aug
London
LNS-W beat OVI-W by 17 runs
MNR-W
09 Aug
London
MNR-W beat OVI-W by 2 runs
BPH-W
12 Aug
Birmingham
OVI-W beat BPH-W by 22 runs
WEF-W
16 Aug
London
OVI-W beat WEF-W by 39 runs
SOB-W
18 Aug
Southampton
SOB-W beat OVI-W by 89 runs
TRT-W
21 Aug
London
TRT-W beat OVI-W by 6 wickets
NOS-W
23 Aug
Leeds
NOS-W beat OVI-W by 7 wickets
LNS-W
25 Aug
London
LNS-W beat OVI-W by 8 wickets
7
BPH-W
8
2
6
0
-1.122
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
TRT-W
08 Aug
Birmingham
BPH-W beat TRT-W by 11 runs
SOB-W
10 Aug
Southampton
SOB-W beat BPH-W by 15 runs
OVI-W
12 Aug
Birmingham
OVI-W beat BPH-W by 22 runs
NOS-W
15 Aug
Leeds
NOS-W beat BPH-W by 8 wickets
LNS-W
17 Aug
Birmingham
LNS-W beat BPH-W by 88 runs
WEF-W
22 Aug
Birmingham
WEF-W beat BPH-W by 36 runs
MNR-W
24 Aug
Manchester
BPH-W beat MNR-W by 16 runs
TRT-W
27 Aug
Nottingham
TRT-W beat BPH-W by 3 wickets
8
WEF-W
8
1
7
0
-0.830
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
NOS-W
07 Aug
Leeds
NOS-W beat WEF-W by 47 runs
LNS-W
09 Aug
Cardiff
LNS-W beat WEF-W by 2 runs
MNR-W
13 Aug
Cardiff
MNR-W beat WEF-W by 7 wickets
OVI-W
16 Aug
London
OVI-W beat WEF-W by 39 runs
SOB-W
20 Aug
Cardiff
SOB-W beat WEF-W by 3 wickets
BPH-W
22 Aug
Birmingham
WEF-W beat BPH-W by 36 runs
TRT-W
24 Aug
Cardiff
TRT-W beat WEF-W by 23 runs
SOB-W
28 Aug
Southampton
SOB-W beat WEF-W by 29 runs
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
The Hundred Women, 2025
OVI-W vs LNS-W
