Oval Invincibles
Trent Rockets
OVI
TRT
The Hundred, 2025
Final
Match Details
Match
Final, TheHundred, The Hundred, 2025
Match Start Time
31 Aug, 2025
,
5:00 PM
Stadium/Venue
Lord's Cricket Ground, London, England
Match Officials
Michael Gough (On Field), Mike Burns (On Field), Phil Whitticase (referee)
Point Table
Updated 25 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
OVI
8
6
2
0
+1.786
24
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
LNS
05 Aug
London
OVI beat LNS by 6 wickets
MNR
09 Aug
London
OVI beat MNR by 9 wickets
BPH
12 Aug
Birmingham
BPH beat OVI by 4 wickets
WEF
16 Aug
London
OVI beat WEF by 83 runs
SOB
18 Aug
Southampton
OVI beat SOB by 7 wickets
TRT
21 Aug
London
OVI beat TRT by 6 wickets
NOS
23 Aug
Leeds
NOS beat OVI by 16 runs
LNS
25 Aug
London
OVI beat LNS by 6 wickets
2
TRT
8
6
2
0
+0.393
24
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
BPH
08 Aug
Birmingham
TRT beat BPH by 6 wickets
NOS
10 Aug
Nottingham
TRT beat NOS by 5 wickets
LNS
14 Aug
London
LNS beat TRT by 21 runs
SOB
16 Aug
Nottingham
TRT beat SOB by 4 wickets
MNR
19 Aug
Nottingham
TRT beat MNR by 7 wickets
OVI
21 Aug
London
OVI beat TRT by 6 wickets
WEF
24 Aug
Cardiff
TRT beat WEF by 3 wickets
BPH
27 Aug
Nottingham
TRT beat BPH by 3 wickets
3
NOS
8
5
3
0
+0.083
20
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
WEF
07 Aug
Leeds
NOS beat WEF by 8 wickets
TRT
10 Aug
Nottingham
TRT beat NOS by 5 wickets
SOB
13 Aug
Southampton
NOS beat SOB by 3 wickets
BPH
15 Aug
Leeds
NOS beat BPH by 36 runs
MNR
17 Aug
Manchester
MNR beat NOS by 57 runs
LNS
20 Aug
London
NOS beat LNS by 8 wickets
OVI
23 Aug
Leeds
NOS beat OVI by 16 runs
MNR
26 Aug
Leeds
MNR beat NOS by 7 wickets
4
SOB
8
4
4
0
-0.223
16
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
MNR
06 Aug
Manchester
SOB beat MNR by 1 wicket
BPH
10 Aug
Southampton
SOB beat BPH by 9 wickets
NOS
13 Aug
Southampton
NOS beat SOB by 3 wickets
TRT
16 Aug
Nottingham
TRT beat SOB by 4 wickets
OVI
18 Aug
Southampton
OVI beat SOB by 7 wickets
WEF
20 Aug
Cardiff
SOB beat WEF by 4 runs
LNS
23 Aug
London
LNS beat SOB by 47 runs
WEF
28 Aug
Southampton
SOB beat WEF by 4 runs
5
BPH
8
3
5
0
-0.211
12
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
TRT
08 Aug
Birmingham
TRT beat BPH by 6 wickets
SOB
10 Aug
Southampton
SOB beat BPH by 9 wickets
OVI
12 Aug
Birmingham
BPH beat OVI by 4 wickets
NOS
15 Aug
Leeds
NOS beat BPH by 36 runs
LNS
17 Aug
Birmingham
BPH beat LNS by 7 wickets
WEF
22 Aug
Birmingham
WEF beat BPH by 8 wickets
MNR
24 Aug
Manchester
BPH beat MNR by 7 wickets
TRT
27 Aug
Nottingham
TRT beat BPH by 3 wickets
6
MNR
8
3
5
0
-0.437
12
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SOB
06 Aug
Manchester
SOB beat MNR by 1 wicket
OVI
09 Aug
London
OVI beat MNR by 9 wickets
LNS
11 Aug
Manchester
MNR beat LNS by 10 runs
WEF
13 Aug
Cardiff
WEF beat MNR by 25 runs
NOS
17 Aug
Manchester
MNR beat NOS by 57 runs
TRT
19 Aug
Nottingham
TRT beat MNR by 7 wickets
BPH
24 Aug
Manchester
BPH beat MNR by 7 wickets
NOS
26 Aug
Leeds
MNR beat NOS by 7 wickets
7
LNS
8
3
5
0
-0.701
12
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
OVI
05 Aug
London
OVI beat LNS by 6 wickets
WEF
09 Aug
Cardiff
LNS beat WEF by 8 runs
MNR
11 Aug
Manchester
MNR beat LNS by 10 runs
TRT
14 Aug
London
LNS beat TRT by 21 runs
BPH
17 Aug
Birmingham
BPH beat LNS by 7 wickets
NOS
20 Aug
London
NOS beat LNS by 8 wickets
SOB
23 Aug
London
LNS beat SOB by 47 runs
OVI
25 Aug
London
OVI beat LNS by 6 wickets
8
WEF
8
2
6
0
-0.504
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
NOS
07 Aug
Leeds
NOS beat WEF by 8 wickets
LNS
09 Aug
Cardiff
LNS beat WEF by 8 runs
MNR
13 Aug
Cardiff
WEF beat MNR by 25 runs
OVI
16 Aug
London
OVI beat WEF by 83 runs
SOB
20 Aug
Cardiff
SOB beat WEF by 4 runs
BPH
22 Aug
Birmingham
WEF beat BPH by 8 wickets
TRT
24 Aug
Cardiff
TRT beat WEF by 3 wickets
SOB
28 Aug
Southampton
SOB beat WEF by 4 runs
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
