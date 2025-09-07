Fancode logo
Six! Pathum Nissanka Picks It Up Very Well

tour logo
Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets | 3rd T20I
Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets | 2nd T20I
Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets | 1st T20I
Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets | 2nd ODI
Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 7 runs | 1st ODI
Kamil Mishara's 73* off 43 | 3rd T20I
Dushan Hemantha's 3 for 38 | 3rd T20I
Tadiwanashe Marumani's 51 off 44 | 3rd T20I
BRILLIANT! Tony Munyonga plucked a superb catch in the deep
Brad Evans's 3 for 15 | 2nd T20I
Dushmantha Chameera's 3 for 19 | 2nd T20I
Sikandar Raza's 3 for 11 | 2nd T20I
BRAVO! Munyonga-Musekiwa's combined magic dismissed Shanaka
Pathum Nissanka's 55 off 32 | 1st T20I
Dushmantha Chameera's 3 for 30 | 1st T20I

