Hashmatullah Shahidi's 73 off 51 | Match 5

Amo Sharks beat Band-e-Amir Dragons by 3 wickets | Match 5
Mohammad Shahzad's 68 off 38 | Match 5
Mis-e-Ainak Knights beat Amo Sharks by 5 wickets | Match 8
Khalid Taniwal's 56 off 27 | Match 8
Hassan Eisakhil's 52 off 36 | Match 8
Izharulhaq Naveed's 3 for 28 | Match 7
Rahmat Shah's 44 off 36 | Match 7
Shams Ur Rahman's 3 for 42 | Match 7
Sediqullah Atal's 75 off 47 | Match 7
Amo Sharks beat Boost Defenders by 6 wickets | Match 1
Mis-e-Ainak Knights beat Amo Sharks by 5 wickets | Match 8
Band-e-Amir Dragons beat Speen Ghar Tigers by 12 runs | Match 7
Mis-e-Ainak Knights beat Boost Defenders by 18 runs | Match 6
Amo Sharks beat Band-e-Amir Dragons by 3 wickets | Match 5
Boost Defenders beat Speen Ghar Tigers by 65 runs | Match 4
Band-e-Amir Dragons beat Mis-e-Ainak Knights by 6 wickets | Match 3
Mis-e-Ainak Knights beat Speen Ghar Tigers by 4 wickets | Match 2
Amo Sharks beat Boost Defenders by 6 wickets | Match 1
