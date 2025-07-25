Fancode logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
poster url for video

Darwish Rasooli's 63 off 44 | Match 12

tour logo
Speen Ghar Tigers beat Band-e-Amir Dragons by 4 wickets | Match 12
Sediqullah Atal's 55 off 38 | Match 12
Gulbadin Naib's 57 off 26 | Match 9
Sharafuddin Ashraf's 3 for 26 | Match 10
Izharulhaq Naveed's 3 for 28 | Match 7
Rahmat Shah's 44 off 36 | Match 7
Shams Ur Rahman's 3 for 42 | Match 7
Sediqullah Atal's 75 off 47 | Match 7
Hashmatullah Shahidi's 73 off 51 | Match 5
Zahir Khan's 3 for 33 | Match 2
Speen Ghar Tigers beat Band-e-Amir Dragons by 4 wickets | Match 12
Mis-e-Ainak Knights beat Amo Sharks by 7 wickets | Match 11
Band-e-Amir Dragons beat Boost Defenders by 9 runs | Match 9
Amo Sharks beat Speen Ghar Tigers by 3 wickets | Match 10
Mis-e-Ainak Knights beat Amo Sharks by 5 wickets | Match 8
Band-e-Amir Dragons beat Speen Ghar Tigers by 12 runs | Match 7
Mis-e-Ainak Knights beat Boost Defenders by 18 runs | Match 6
Amo Sharks beat Band-e-Amir Dragons by 3 wickets | Match 5
Boost Defenders beat Speen Ghar Tigers by 65 runs | Match 4
Band-e-Amir Dragons beat Mis-e-Ainak Knights by 6 wickets | Match 3
Mis-e-Ainak Knights beat Speen Ghar Tigers by 4 wickets | Match 2
Amo Sharks beat Boost Defenders by 6 wickets | Match 1
Speen Ghar Tigers beat Band-e-Amir Dragons by 4 wickets | Match 12
Mis-e-Ainak Knights beat Amo Sharks by 7 wickets | Match 11
Band-e-Amir Dragons beat Boost Defenders by 9 runs | Match 9
Amo Sharks beat Speen Ghar Tigers by 3 wickets | Match 10
Mis-e-Ainak Knights beat Amo Sharks by 5 wickets | Match 8
Band-e-Amir Dragons beat Speen Ghar Tigers by 12 runs | Match 7
Mis-e-Ainak Knights beat Boost Defenders by 18 runs | Match 6
Amo Sharks beat Band-e-Amir Dragons by 3 wickets | Match 5
Boost Defenders beat Speen Ghar Tigers by 65 runs | Match 4
Band-e-Amir Dragons beat Mis-e-Ainak Knights by 6 wickets | Match 3
Mis-e-Ainak Knights beat Speen Ghar Tigers by 4 wickets | Match 2
Amo Sharks beat Boost Defenders by 6 wickets | Match 1
Darwish Rasooli's 63 off 44 | Match 12
Sediqullah Atal's 55 off 38 | Match 12
Sharafuddin Ashraf's 3 for 15 | Match 11
Khalid Taniwal's 101* off 51 | Match 11
Bizarre Run-out! Kamal given out despite making his ground
Gulbadin Naib's 57 off 26 | Match 9
Noor Ahmad's 5 for 28 | Match 9
Mohammad Akram's 86 off 57 | Match 9
Shahidullah Kamal's 57* off 50 | Match 10
Sharafuddin Ashraf's 3 for 26 | Match 10
Family Feud! Hassan welcomed his father Nabi with a maximum
Khalid Taniwal's 56 off 27 | Match 8
Naveed Zadran's 4 for 21 | Match 8
tour logo
play-store

World championship of legends, 2025 cricket vertical banner

World Championship of Legends, 2025

Zimbabwe t20i tri series, 2025 cricket vertical banner

Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025

F1 moet & chandon belgian grand prix 2025 formula1 vertical banner

F1 MOET & CHANDON BELGIAN GRAND PRIX 2025

Club friendlies 2025 football vertical banner

Club Friendlies 2025

Australia tour of west indies, 2025 cricket vertical banner

Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025

logo
footer-fc-logo
play-store-logoapp-store-logo