Darwish Rasooli's 63 off 44 | Match 12
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Most Popular
HIGHLIGHTS
16:51
Speen Ghar Tigers beat Band-e-Amir Dragons by 4 wickets | Match 12
TOP KNOCKS
02:09
Sediqullah Atal's 55 off 38 | Match 12
TOP KNOCKS
02:28
Gulbadin Naib's 57 off 26 | Match 9
TOP SPELLS
01:30
Sharafuddin Ashraf's 3 for 26 | Match 10
TOP KNOCKS
00:57
Izharulhaq Naveed's 3 for 28 | Match 7
TOP KNOCKS
01:45
Rahmat Shah's 44 off 36 | Match 7
TOP SPELLS
01:23
Shams Ur Rahman's 3 for 42 | Match 7
TOP KNOCKS
02:50
Sediqullah Atal's 75 off 47 | Match 7
TOP KNOCKS
03:00
Hashmatullah Shahidi's 73 off 51 | Match 5
TOP KNOCKS
01:48
Zahir Khan's 3 for 33 | Match 2
Player Moments
TOP KNOCKS
01:57
Darwish Rasooli's 63 off 44 | Match 12
TOP KNOCKS
02:09
Sediqullah Atal's 55 off 38 | Match 12
TOP SPELLS
01:28
Sharafuddin Ashraf's 3 for 15 | Match 11
TOP KNOCKS
03:57
Khalid Taniwal's 101* off 51 | Match 11
TOP MOMENT
01:02
Bizarre Run-out! Kamal given out despite making his ground
TOP KNOCKS
02:28
Gulbadin Naib's 57 off 26 | Match 9
TOP SPELLS
01:54
Noor Ahmad's 5 for 28 | Match 9
TOP KNOCKS
02:41
Mohammad Akram's 86 off 57 | Match 9
TOP KNOCKS
00:53
Shahidullah Kamal's 57* off 50 | Match 10
TOP SPELLS
01:30
Sharafuddin Ashraf's 3 for 26 | Match 10
TOP MOMENT
00:34
Family Feud! Hassan welcomed his father Nabi with a maximum
TOP KNOCKS
02:02
Khalid Taniwal's 56 off 27 | Match 8
TOP SPELLS
01:06
Naveed Zadran's 4 for 21 | Match 8
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Watch
5 mins FREE
for all matches. No payment details required.
Mis-e-Ainak Knights vs Boost Defenders (Match 13)
WATCH FOR ₹25
Match 17
Amo Sharks vs Speen Ghar Tigers
26 Jul
9:30 am
Match 16
Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Boost Defenders
28 Jul
4:30 am
Match 15
Speen Ghar Tigers vs Mis-e-Ainak Knights
28 Jul
9:30 am
Match 14
Amo Sharks vs Boost Defenders
29 Jul
4:30 am
Match 18
Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Mis-e-Ainak Knights
29 Jul
9:30 am
Match 19
Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Amo Sharks
30 Jul
4:30 am
Match 20
Speen Ghar Tigers vs Boost Defenders
30 Jul
9:30 am
Match 21
TBC vs TBC
01 Aug
9:30 am
LIVE STREAMING
TOURS
SEE FULL SCHEDULE
World Championship of Legends, 2025
18 Jul - 02 Aug, 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
14 Jul - 26 Jul, 2025
F1 MOET & CHANDON BELGIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
25 Jul - 27 Jul, 2025
Club Friendlies 2025
12 Jul - 10 Aug, 2025
Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025
25 Jun - 29 Jul, 2025
Other live Streaming Matches
Utkal Cricket Club vs Maxx Cricket Club
Match 7, Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
Malaysia vs Hong Kong, China
Match 13, Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Romania vs Luxembourg
Match 4, ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
United Arab Emirates vs Nigeria
Match 15, Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
Jinnah CC Stockholm vs Alby Zalmi
Match 16, ECS Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women
1st ODI, Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
New Zealand vs South Africa
Final, Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
India Champions vs Australia Champions
Match 10, World Championship of Legends, 2025
Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions
Match 11, World Championship of Legends, 2025
Botswana Women vs Malawi Women
Match 17, ICC Women's Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2 2025
Eswatini Women vs Lesotho Women
Match 18, ICC Women's Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2 2025
West Indies vs Australia
4th T20I, Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025
MR KB Putrajaya CC vs MB Malik
Match 8, Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
Rising Phoenix vs Marsta
Match 17, ECS Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Hungary vs Austria
Match 5, ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
Kenya vs Namibia A
Match 16, Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
Jinnah CC Stockholm vs Alby Zalmi
Match 18, ECS Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Rwanda vs Malawi
Match 12, Rwanda Tri Nations T20 Cup 2025
Rwanda Women vs Sierra Leone Women
Match 19, ICC Women's Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2 2025
Cameroon Women vs Mozambique Women
Match 20, ICC Women's Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2 2025
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports. It also offer real-time match highlights, match videos, cricket videos, India cricket highlights, highlights of today's match, highlights of yesterday's match, cricket data, statistics, cricket analysis, fantasy insights, cricket updates, breaking news from India cricket and world of sports. It also offers sports merchandise for all major sporting leagues and teams from across the world.