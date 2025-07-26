HOME
Boost Defenders beat Mis-e-Ainak Knights by 6 wickets | Match 13
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Most Popular
TOP SPELLS
01:19
Arab Gul's 3 for 22 | Match 13
TOP KNOCKS
02:52
Ibrahim Zadran's 65 off 44 | Match 13
HIGHLIGHTS
16:49
Mis-e-Ainak Knights beat Amo Sharks by 7 wickets | Match 11
HIGHLIGHTS
14:48
Mis-e-Ainak Knights beat Amo Sharks by 5 wickets | Match 8
HIGHLIGHTS
14:27
Mis-e-Ainak Knights beat Boost Defenders by 18 runs | Match 6
TOP SPELLS
01:09
Abdul Rahman's 3 for 35 | Match 6
TOP KNOCKS
01:36
Mohammad Akram's 56 off 46 | Match 6
TOP KNOCKS
01:47
Wafiullah Tarakhil's 59 off 43 | Match 6
HIGHLIGHTS
16:30
Mis-e-Ainak Knights beat Speen Ghar Tigers by 4 wickets | Match 2
HIGHLIGHTS
15:47
Amo Sharks beat Boost Defenders by 6 wickets | Match 1
Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
15:52
Amo Sharks beat Speen Ghar Tigers by 6 wickets | Match 17
HIGHLIGHTS
17:52
Boost Defenders beat Mis-e-Ainak Knights by 6 wickets | Match 13
HIGHLIGHTS
16:51
Speen Ghar Tigers beat Band-e-Amir Dragons by 4 wickets | Match 12
HIGHLIGHTS
16:49
Mis-e-Ainak Knights beat Amo Sharks by 7 wickets | Match 11
HIGHLIGHTS
19:54
Band-e-Amir Dragons beat Boost Defenders by 9 runs | Match 9
HIGHLIGHTS
14:16
Amo Sharks beat Speen Ghar Tigers by 3 wickets | Match 10
HIGHLIGHTS
14:48
Mis-e-Ainak Knights beat Amo Sharks by 5 wickets | Match 8
HIGHLIGHTS
19:00
Band-e-Amir Dragons beat Speen Ghar Tigers by 12 runs | Match 7
HIGHLIGHTS
14:27
Mis-e-Ainak Knights beat Boost Defenders by 18 runs | Match 6
HIGHLIGHTS
22:08
Amo Sharks beat Band-e-Amir Dragons by 3 wickets | Match 5
HIGHLIGHTS
18:05
Boost Defenders beat Speen Ghar Tigers by 65 runs | Match 4
HIGHLIGHTS
17:52
Band-e-Amir Dragons beat Mis-e-Ainak Knights by 6 wickets | Match 3
HIGHLIGHTS
16:30
Mis-e-Ainak Knights beat Speen Ghar Tigers by 4 wickets | Match 2
TOP SPELLS
00:59
Azmatullah Omarzai's 3 for 31 | Match 17
TOP KNOCKS
01:58
Hassan Eisakhil's 54 off 38 | Match 17
TOP KNOCKS
01:58
Rahmat Shah's 52 off 33 | Match 17
TOP SPELLS
01:19
Arab Gul's 3 for 22 | Match 13
TOP KNOCKS
02:52
Ibrahim Zadran's 65 off 44 | Match 13
TOP KNOCKS
01:57
Darwish Rasooli's 63 off 44 | Match 12
TOP KNOCKS
02:09
Sediqullah Atal's 55 off 38 | Match 12
TOP SPELLS
01:28
Sharafuddin Ashraf's 3 for 15 | Match 11
TOP KNOCKS
03:57
Khalid Taniwal's 101* off 51 | Match 11
TOP MOMENT
01:02
Bizarre Run-out! Kamal given out despite making his ground
TOP KNOCKS
02:28
Gulbadin Naib's 57 off 26 | Match 9
TOP SPELLS
01:54
Noor Ahmad's 5 for 28 | Match 9
TOP KNOCKS
02:41
Mohammad Akram's 86 off 57 | Match 9
Tom, 4:30 AM
Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Boost Defenders (Match 16)
WATCH FOR ₹25
Match 15
Speen Ghar Tigers vs Mis-e-Ainak Knights
28 Jul
9:30 am
Match 14
Amo Sharks vs Boost Defenders
29 Jul
4:30 am
Match 18
Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Mis-e-Ainak Knights
29 Jul
9:30 am
Match 19
Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Amo Sharks
30 Jul
4:30 am
Match 20
Speen Ghar Tigers vs Boost Defenders
30 Jul
9:30 am
Match 21
TBC vs TBC
01 Aug
9:30 am
World Championship of Legends, 2025
18 Jul - 02 Aug, 2025
F1 MOET & CHANDON BELGIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
25 Jul - 27 Jul, 2025
Club Friendlies 2025
12 Jul - 10 Aug, 2025
Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025
25 Jun - 29 Jul, 2025
UEFA Women's EURO 2025
02 Jul - 27 Jul, 2025
Other live Streaming Matches
Utkal Cricket Club vs KL Gladiators
Match 11, Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
Guwahati Giants vs Navarang Club
Match 2, Guwahati Sixes, 2025
Hungary vs Luxembourg
Match 7, ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
Nigeria vs Kenya
Match 17, Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
The Blaze vs Warwickshire Women
Semi-Finals, Women's Vitality Blast T20, 2025
South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions
Match 12, World Championship of Legends, 2025
Surrey Women vs TBC
Final, Women's Vitality Blast T20, 2025
India Champions vs England Champions
Match 13, World Championship of Legends, 2025
Rising Phoenix vs Jinnah CC Stockholm
Match 21, ECS Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Gauhati Town Club vs Nabajyoti Club
Match 3, Guwahati Sixes, 2025
MR KB Putrajaya CC vs Sky Warrior
Match 12, Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
91 Yards Club vs Nabajyoti Club
Match 4, Guwahati Sixes, 2025
Huddinge vs Alby Zalmi
Match 22, ECS Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Austria vs Romania
Match 8, ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
Navarang Club vs City Cricket Club
Match 5, Guwahati Sixes, 2025
United Arab Emirates vs Uganda
Match 18, Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
Bahrain vs Malawi
Match 13, Rwanda Tri Nations T20 Cup 2025
Guwahati Giants vs City Cricket Club
Match 6, Guwahati Sixes, 2025
TBC vs TBC
Match 23, ECS Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Villianur Mohit Kings vs Mahe Megalo Strikers
Match 44, Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
