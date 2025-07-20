Fancode logo
Mahe Megalo Strikers beat Karaikal Kniights by 15 runs | Match 35

tour logo
Nitesh Sedai's 3 for 31 | Match 35
Bhupender Chauhan's 3 for 28 | Match 35
Ragavan Ramamoorthy's 77 off 43 | Match 35
Mahe Megalo Strikers beat Ossudu Accord Warriors by 30 runs | Match 39
Ossudu Accord Warriors beat Karaikal Kniights by 5 wickets | Match 36
Mahe Megalo Strikers beat Genid Yanam Royals by 8 wickets | Match 31
Genid Yanam Royals beat Karaikal Kniights by 55 runs | Match 30
Ruby White Town Legends beat Mahe Megalo Strikers by 11 runs | Match 29
Mahe Megalo Strikers beat Villianur Mohit Kings by 3 wickets | Match 24
Ruby White Town Legends beat Karaikal Kniights by 7 runs | Match 22
Genid Yanam Royals beat Karaikal Kniights by 53 runs | Match 19
Ruby White Town Legends beat Villianur Mohit Kings by 9 wickets | Match 33
Villianur Mohit Kings beat Ossudu Accord Warriors by 4 runs | Match 32
