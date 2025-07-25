Fancode logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
poster url for video

Mahe Megalo Strikers beat Genid Yanam Royals by 9 runs | Match 43

tour logo
Aditya Garhwal's 53 off 18 | Match 43
Sanaboyina Tarun's 50 off 31 | Match 43
Ajay Rohera's 79 off 46 | Match 43
Mahe Megalo Strikers beat Genid Yanam Royals by 8 wickets | Match 31
Vedant Bhardwaj's 93 off 64 | Match 31
Ragavan Ramamoorthy's 64* off 39 | Match 31
Ajay Rohera's 53 off 40 | Match 31
Genid Yanam Royals beat Karaikal Kniights by 55 runs | Match 30
Genid Yanam Royals beat Villianur Mohit Kings by 1 run | Match 27
Mahe Megalo Strikers beat Villianur Mohit Kings by 3 wickets | Match 24
Genid Yanam Royals beat Ossudu Accord Warriors by 5 wickets | Match
Mahe Megalo Strikers beat Genid Yanam Royals by 9 runs | Match 43
Mahe Megalo Strikers beat Ruby White Town Legends by 55 runs | Match 42
Villianur Mohit Kings beat Genid Yanam Royals by 5 wickets | Match 41
Mahe Megalo Strikers beat Ossudu Accord Warriors by 30 runs | Match 39
Ossudu Accord Warriors beat Karaikal Kniights by 5 wickets | Match 36
Mahe Megalo Strikers beat Karaikal Kniights by 15 runs | Match 35
Ruby White Town Legends beat Villianur Mohit Kings by 9 wickets | Match 33
Villianur Mohit Kings beat Ossudu Accord Warriors by 4 runs | Match 32
Mahe Megalo Strikers beat Genid Yanam Royals by 8 wickets | Match 31
Genid Yanam Royals beat Karaikal Kniights by 55 runs | Match 30
Ruby White Town Legends beat Mahe Megalo Strikers by 11 runs | Match 29
Genid Yanam Royals beat Villianur Mohit Kings by 1 run | Match 27
Ossudu Accord Warriors beat Ruby White Town Legends by 2 wickets | Match 26
Mahe Megalo Strikers beat Genid Yanam Royals by 9 runs | Match 43
Mahe Megalo Strikers beat Ruby White Town Legends by 55 runs | Match 42
Villianur Mohit Kings beat Genid Yanam Royals by 5 wickets | Match 41
Mahe Megalo Strikers beat Ossudu Accord Warriors by 30 runs | Match 39
Ossudu Accord Warriors beat Karaikal Kniights by 5 wickets | Match 36
Mahe Megalo Strikers beat Karaikal Kniights by 15 runs | Match 35
Ruby White Town Legends beat Villianur Mohit Kings by 9 wickets | Match 33
Villianur Mohit Kings beat Ossudu Accord Warriors by 4 runs | Match 32
Mahe Megalo Strikers beat Genid Yanam Royals by 8 wickets | Match 31
Genid Yanam Royals beat Karaikal Kniights by 55 runs | Match 30
Ruby White Town Legends beat Mahe Megalo Strikers by 11 runs | Match 29
Genid Yanam Royals beat Villianur Mohit Kings by 1 run | Match 27
Ossudu Accord Warriors beat Ruby White Town Legends by 2 wickets | Match 26
Sanaboyina Tarun's 50 off 31 | Match 43
Aditya Garhwal's 53 off 18 | Match 43
Ajay Rohera's 79 off 46 | Match 43
Neyan Kangayan's 90 off 62 | Match 42
Ashwin Das's 4 for 38 | Match 42
Ajay Rohera's 114 off 55 | Match 42
Mohit Kale's 62 off 36 | Match 41
Bhanu Anand's 57 off 34 | Match 41
Bharat Sharma's 3 for 35 | Match 39
Ragvan Ramamoorthy's 58 of 38 | Match 39
Ajay Rohera's 94 off 54 | Match 39
Saie Sharan Y's 3 for 25 | Match 6
Sidak Singh's 3 for 13 | Match 36
Sanaboyina Tarun's 50 off 31 | Match 43
Aditya Garhwal's 53 off 18 | Match 43
Ajay Rohera's 79 off 46 | Match 43
Neyan Kangayan's 90 off 62 | Match 42
Ashwin Das's 4 for 38 | Match 42
Ajay Rohera's 114 off 55 | Match 42
Mohit Kale's 62 off 36 | Match 41
Bhanu Anand's 57 off 34 | Match 41
Bharat Sharma's 3 for 35 | Match 39
Ragvan Ramamoorthy's 58 of 38 | Match 39
Ajay Rohera's 94 off 54 | Match 39
Saie Sharan Y's 3 for 25 | Match 6
Sidak Singh's 3 for 13 | Match 36
Sanaboyina Tarun's 50 off 31 | Match 43
Aditya Garhwal's 53 off 18 | Match 43
Ajay Rohera's 79 off 46 | Match 43
Neyan Kangayan's 90 off 62 | Match 42
Ashwin Das's 4 for 38 | Match 42
Ajay Rohera's 114 off 55 | Match 42
Mohit Kale's 62 off 36 | Match 41
Bhanu Anand's 57 off 34 | Match 41
Bharat Sharma's 3 for 35 | Match 39
Ragvan Ramamoorthy's 58 of 38 | Match 39
Ajay Rohera's 94 off 54 | Match 39
Saie Sharan Y's 3 for 25 | Match 6
Sidak Singh's 3 for 13 | Match 36
Sanaboyina Tarun's 50 off 31 | Match 43
Aditya Garhwal's 53 off 18 | Match 43
Ajay Rohera's 79 off 46 | Match 43
Neyan Kangayan's 90 off 62 | Match 42
Ashwin Das's 4 for 38 | Match 42
Ajay Rohera's 114 off 55 | Match 42
Mohit Kale's 62 off 36 | Match 41
Bhanu Anand's 57 off 34 | Match 41
Bharat Sharma's 3 for 35 | Match 39
Ragvan Ramamoorthy's 58 of 38 | Match 39
Ajay Rohera's 94 off 54 | Match 39
Saie Sharan Y's 3 for 25 | Match 6
Sidak Singh's 3 for 13 | Match 36
tour logo
play-store

World championship of legends, 2025 cricket vertical banner

World Championship of Legends, 2025

Zimbabwe t20i tri series, 2025 cricket vertical banner

Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025

F1 moet & chandon belgian grand prix 2025 formula1 vertical banner

F1 MOET & CHANDON BELGIAN GRAND PRIX 2025

Club friendlies 2025 football vertical banner

Club Friendlies 2025

Australia tour of west indies, 2025 cricket vertical banner

Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025

logo
footer-fc-logo
play-store-logoapp-store-logo