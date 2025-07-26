Fancode logo
poster url for video

Zacheo Vuuren's 62 off 53 | Match 16

tour logo
Kenya beat Namibia A by 3 runs | Match 16
Nigeria beat Namibia A by 6 runs | Match 14
Kenya beat Namibia A by 3 wickets on DLS | Match 9
Peter Langat's 3 for 28 | Match 9
Rakep Patel's 58 off 49 | Match 8
Handre Klazinge's 55* off 40 | Match 5
Namibia A beat Nigeria by 8 wickets | Match 5
Max Heingo's 3 for 25 | Match 5
Kenya beat Nigeria by 20 runs | Match 2
Namibia A beat Uganda A by 2 runs | Match 1
Zacheo Vuuren's 62 off 53 | Match 16
Ethan D'Souza's 4 for 9 | Match 15
Haider Ali's 4 for 16 | Match 15
Muhammad Zohaib's 50 off 48 | Match 15
Kenneth Waiswa's 3 for 28 | Match 12
Peter Langat's 3 for 28 | Match 9
Cosmos Kyewuta's 3 for 21 | Match 8
Frank Nsubuga's 3 for 10 | Match 8
Rakep Patel's 58 off 49 | Match 8
Muhammad Zuhaib's 5 for 21 | Match 7
Juma Miyagi's 3 for 28 | Match 6
Muhammad Rohid's 3 for 23 | Match 6
Handre Klazinge's 55* off 40 | Match 5
