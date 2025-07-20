Fancode logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
poster url for video

Wicket! Bangladesh's Sharp Fielding Sends Zaman Packing

tour logo
Last Over Carnage! Taskin took 3 in 3
Bangladesh win by 7 wickets | 1st T20I
Parvez Hossain Emon's 56* off 39 | 1st T20I
Bangladesh won by 8 runs | 2nd T20I
Bangladesh win by 7 wickets | 1st T20I
Faheem Ashraf's 51 off 32 | 2nd T20I
Shoriful Islam's 3 for 17 | 2nd T20I
Jaker Ali's 55 off 48 | 2nd T20I
Last Over Carnage! Taskin took 3 in 3
Parvez Hossain Emon's 56* off 39 | 1st T20I
Taskin Ahmed's 3 for 22 | 1st T20I
play-store

World championship of legends, 2025 cricket vertical banner

World Championship of Legends, 2025

Zimbabwe t20i tri series, 2025 cricket vertical banner

Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025

Club friendlies 2025 football vertical banner

Club Friendlies 2025

Australia tour of west indies, 2025 cricket vertical banner

Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025

Max60 season 2, 2025 cricket vertical banner

Max60 Season 2, 2025

logo
footer-fc-logo
play-store-logoapp-store-logo