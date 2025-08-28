Fancode logo
Hasnain Ul Wahab's 62* off 39 | Match 27

Majees Titans beat Royal Oman Stallions by 9 wickets | Final
Majees Titans beat Yalla Shabab Giants by 4 wickets | Match 30
Renaissance Challengers beat Muscat Thunders by 8 runs | Match 29
Majees Titans beat IAS Invincibles by 44 runs | Match 28
Yalla Shabab Giants beat Royal Oman Stallions by 8 wickets | Match 27
Royal Oman Stallions beat Muscat Thunders by 9 wickets | Match 26
Yalla Shabab Giants beat IAS Invincibles by 7 wickets | Match 25
IAS Invincibles win super over by 1 wicket | Match 24
Royal Oman Stallions beat Renaissance Challengers by 12 runs | Match 23
Majees Titans beat Renaissance Challengers by 7 wickets | Match 22
Aamir Kaleem's 50* off 41 | Final
Abid Khan's 3 for 13 | Final
Ubaid Ullah's 4 for 13 | Final
Faisal Shah's 3 for 33 | Match 30
Wasim Ali's 3 for 19 | Match 30
Usman Afridi's 5 for 17 | Match 30
Hasnain Ul Wahab's 62* off 39 | Match 27
Zohaib Amanat's 51 off 35 | Match 27
Kartik Kakade's 52* off 32 | Match 26
Faisal Shah's 3 for 11 | Match 25

LALIGA 2025-26

F1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2025

Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe, 2025

CAFA Nations Cup 2025

Caribbean Premier League, 2025

