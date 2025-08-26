HOME
SCHEDULE
CRICKET
Featured Tours
Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
India A Women tour of Australia, 2025
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
Netherlands tour of Bangladesh, 2025
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
FOOTBALL
Featured Tours
LALIGA 2025-26
CAFA Nations Cup 2025
Roshn Saudi League 2025-2026
Carabao Cup 2025-2026
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
MORE SPORTS
Formula 1
Featured Tours
Schedule
MotoGP
Featured Tours
Schedule
Baseball
Featured Tours
Schedule
Golf
Featured Tours
Schedule
Horse Racing
Featured Tours
Schedule
Motorsports
Featured Tours
Schedule
SHOP
Download the app:
Oman D20 League, 2025
Match 25
IAI
92/10
(20)
YSG
95/3
(13)
Info
Live
Scorecard
Squad
Videos
Match Details
Match
Match 25, T20, Oman D20 League, 2025
Match Start Time
26 Aug, 2025
,
11:30 AM
Stadium/Venue
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman, Oman
Match Officials
Gopakumar Pillai (On Field), Vikas Singal (On Field), No Referee (referee)
Point Table
Updated 2 days ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
MAT
10
8
2
0
+0.894
16
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
ROS
15 Aug
Oman
MAT beat ROS by 69 runs
MUT
16 Aug
Oman
MUT beat MAT by 10 wickets
IAI
17 Aug
Oman
MAT beat IAI by 35 runs
YSG
18 Aug
Oman
MAT beat YSG by 3 wickets
RNC
21 Aug
Oman
MAT beat RNC by 1 wicket
MUT
22 Aug
Oman
MAT beat MUT by 5 wickets
ROS
23 Aug
Oman
ROS beat MAT by 8 runs
RNC
24 Aug
Oman
MAT beat RNC by 7 wickets
IAI
28 Aug
Oman
MAT beat IAI by 44 runs
YSG
29 Aug
Oman
MAT beat YSG by 4 wickets
2
ROS
10
8
2
0
+0.508
16
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
MAT
15 Aug
Oman
MAT beat ROS by 69 runs
IAI
16 Aug
Oman
ROS beat IAI by 39 runs
MUT
17 Aug
Oman
ROS beat MUT by 6 wickets
RNC
19 Aug
Oman
ROS beat RNC by 7 wickets
IAI
22 Aug
Oman
ROS beat IAI by 5 wickets
MAT
23 Aug
Oman
ROS beat MAT by 8 runs
YSG
24 Aug
Oman
ROS beat YSG by 7 wickets
RNC
25 Aug
Oman
ROS beat RNC by 12 runs
MUT
26 Aug
Oman
ROS beat MUT by 9 wickets
YSG
28 Aug
Oman
YSG beat ROS by 8 wickets
3
YSG
10
7
3
0
+0.948
14
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
IAI
15 Aug
Oman
YSG beat IAI by 44 runs
RNC
16 Aug
Oman
YSG beat RNC by 1 run
MAT
18 Aug
Oman
MAT beat YSG by 3 wickets
MUT
19 Aug
Oman
YSG beat MUT by 37 runs
RNC
22 Aug
Oman
YSG beat RNC by 28 runs
MUT
23 Aug
Oman
YSG beat MUT by 2 runs
ROS
24 Aug
Oman
ROS beat YSG by 7 wickets
IAI
26 Aug
Oman
YSG beat IAI by 7 wickets
ROS
28 Aug
Oman
YSG beat ROS by 8 wickets
MAT
29 Aug
Oman
MAT beat YSG by 4 wickets
4
IAI
10
3
7
0
-0.881
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
YSG
15 Aug
Oman
YSG beat IAI by 44 runs
ROS
16 Aug
Oman
ROS beat IAI by 39 runs
MAT
17 Aug
Oman
MAT beat IAI by 35 runs
RNC
18 Aug
Oman
IAI beat RNC by 1 run
MUT
21 Aug
Oman
IAI beat MUT by 76 runs
ROS
22 Aug
Oman
ROS beat IAI by 5 wickets
RNC
23 Aug
Oman
RNC beat IAI by 7 wickets
MUT
25 Aug
Oman
IAI tied with MUT (IAI win Super Over by 1 wicket)
YSG
26 Aug
Oman
YSG beat IAI by 7 wickets
MAT
28 Aug
Oman
MAT beat IAI by 44 runs
5
RNC
10
2
8
0
-0.490
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
MUT
15 Aug
Oman
MUT beat RNC by 12 runs
YSG
16 Aug
Oman
YSG beat RNC by 1 run
IAI
18 Aug
Oman
IAI beat RNC by 1 run
ROS
19 Aug
Oman
ROS beat RNC by 7 wickets
MAT
21 Aug
Oman
MAT beat RNC by 1 wicket
YSG
22 Aug
Oman
YSG beat RNC by 28 runs
IAI
23 Aug
Oman
RNC beat IAI by 7 wickets
MAT
24 Aug
Oman
MAT beat RNC by 7 wickets
ROS
25 Aug
Oman
ROS beat RNC by 12 runs
MUT
29 Aug
Oman
RNC beat MUT by 8 runs
6
MUT
10
2
8
0
-0.904
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
RNC
15 Aug
Oman
MUT beat RNC by 12 runs
MAT
16 Aug
Oman
MUT beat MAT by 10 wickets
ROS
17 Aug
Oman
ROS beat MUT by 6 wickets
YSG
19 Aug
Oman
YSG beat MUT by 37 runs
IAI
21 Aug
Oman
IAI beat MUT by 76 runs
MAT
22 Aug
Oman
MAT beat MUT by 5 wickets
YSG
23 Aug
Oman
YSG beat MUT by 2 runs
IAI
25 Aug
Oman
IAI tied with MUT (IAI win Super Over by 1 wicket)
ROS
26 Aug
Oman
ROS beat MUT by 9 wickets
RNC
29 Aug
Oman
RNC beat MUT by 8 runs
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
Home
Oman D20 League, 2025
IAI vs YSG
Experience
Premium Live Streaming
on Any Device
Download The App Now
4.2
10M+ Downloads
SPORTS
Golf
Horse Racing
Live events
Beach Soccer
Boxing
Arm Wrestling
Formula 1
MMA
Motorsports
Athletics
MotoGP
Pickleball
Badminton
Padel
Cricket
Hockey
Football
Basketball
Kabaddi
Volleyball
Baseball
Rugby
Tennis
SCHEDULE
Cricket Schedule
Football Schedule
Formula 1 Schedule
MotoGP Schedule
FEATURED TOURS
LALIGA 2025-26
F1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2025
Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
CAFA Nations Cup 2025
India A Women tour of Australia, 2025
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
FANCODE SHOP
Brands
Categories
Equipments
Sports Leagues
Offers
Fifa
IPL
OTHER USEFUL LINKS
About
Careers
Help Desk
T&Cs
Privacy
KEEP IN TOUCH
HELPDESK
CHAT WITH US
EXPERIENCE FANCODE APP
CORPORATE OFFICE
18th floor, One BKC, Tower B, 1802 G block BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051
ABOUT FANCODE
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports. It also offer real-time match highlights, match videos, cricket videos, India cricket highlights, highlights of today's match, highlights of yesterday's match, cricket data, statistics, cricket analysis, fantasy insights, cricket updates, breaking news from India cricket and world of sports. It also offers sports merchandise for all major sporting leagues and teams from across the world.