Andre Russell's 4 for 45 | Match 12

Andre Russell's 4 for 45 | Match 12

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Lumbini Lions beat Pokhara Avengers by 8 wickets | Match 13
Biratnagar Kings beat Janakpur Bolts by 2 runs | Match 12
Sudurpaschim Royals beat Chitwan Rhinos by 5 wickets | Match 11
Kathmandu Gurkhas beat Karnali Yaks by 4 wickets | Match 10
Janakpur Bolts beat Pokhara Avengers by 9 runs | Match 9
Biratnagar Kings beat Sudur Paschim Royals by 35 runs | Match 8
Karnali Yaks beat Biratnagar Kings by 4 wickets | Match 6
Janakpur Bolts beat Kathmandu Gurkhas by 8 wickets | Match 5
Sudurpaschim Royals beat Pokhara Avengers by 6 wickets | Match 4
Karnali Yaks beat Janakpur Bolts by 19 runs | Match 3
UNREAL! Abhishek Gautam pulls off a one-handed blinder
Ruben Trumpelmann's 3 for 16 | Match 13
Andre Russell's 4 for 45 | Match 12
Saif Hassan's 71 off 48 | Match 12
Lokesh Bam's 50 off 40 | Match 12
Imran Sheikh's 56 off 45 | Match 12
Andre Russell's 52* off 29 | Match 12
Ranjit Kumar's 3 for 28 | Match 11
Rashid Khan's 50 off 33 | Match 10
Dipendra Singh Airee's 51* off 36 | Match 4
Nepal Premier League 2026: Live on FanCode!
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