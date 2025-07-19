HOME
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
India Women tour of England, 2025
Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025
Wicket! Ankit Rajpoot Gets The Breakthrough, Leonardo Julien’s Safe Hands Send Shreevtas Goswami Back
Max60 Season 2, 2025
HIGHLIGHTS
05:00
Vegas Vikings beat Miami Blaze by 9 wickets on DLS | Match 10
Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
07:37
Grand Cayman Falcons beat Vegas Vikings by 7 wickets on DLS | Match 22
HIGHLIGHTS
10:20
Caribbean Tigers beat Florida Lions by 7 wickets | Match 9
HIGHLIGHTS
11:11
Boca Raton Trailblazers beat Vegas Vikings by 5 runs | Match 20
HIGHLIGHTS
10:19
Caribbean Tigers beat Grand Cayman Falcons by 7 wickets | Match 19
HIGHLIGHTS
13:10
Boca Raton Trailblazers beat Florida Lions by 5 wickets | Match 18
HIGHLIGHTS
12:53
Cayman Bay Stingrays beat Miami Blaze by 6 runs | Match 17
HIGHLIGHTS
11:43
Caribbean Tigers beat Vegas Vikings by 15 runs | Match 16
HIGHLIGHTS
12:19
Cayman Bay Stingrays beat Grand Cayman Falcons by 6 wicket | Match 15
HIGHLIGHTS
14:01
Grand Cayman Falcons beat Florida Lions by 43 runs | Match 14
HIGHLIGHTS
09:16
Cayman Bay Stingrays beat Boca Raton Trailblazers by 7 wickets | Match 13
HIGHLIGHTS
Vegas Vikings beat Florida Lions by 55 runs | Match 12
HIGHLIGHTS
11:43
Caribbean Tigers beat Grand Cayman Falcons by 88 runs | Match 11
HIGHLIGHTS
05:00
Vegas Vikings beat Miami Blaze by 9 wickets on DLS | Match 10
Player Moments
TOP KNOCKS
02:51
Matthew Cross's 71* off 35 | Match 9
TOP SPELLS
01:02
Shadrack Descarte's 3 for 22 | Match 20
TOP KNOCKS
02:44
David Warner's 75* off 30 | Match 20
TOP KNOCKS
01:48
George Munsey's 51 off 23 | Match 18
TOP SPELLS
01:10
Peter Hatzoglou's 3 for 24 | Match 17
TOP KNOCKS
02:13
JP Kotze's 50 off 26 | Match 15
TOP SPELLS
01:52
Mehran Khan's 4 for 26 | Match 14
TOP KNOCKS
02:13
Rishi Dhawan's 60 off 23 | Match 14
TOP SPELLS
00:55
Lachlan Bangs's 3 for 29 | Match 13
TOP SPELLS
01:52
Matthew Spoors's 5 for 13 | Match 13
TOP SPELLS
01:37
Sheldon Crawford's 4 for 7 | Match 12
TOP SPELLS
01:11
Ankit Rajpoot's 3 for 13 | Match 12
TOP KNOCKS
04:47
Josh Brown's 112* off 35 | Match 11
World Championship of Legends, 2025
18 Jul - 02 Aug, 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
14 Jul - 26 Jul, 2025
Club Friendlies 2025
12 Jul - 10 Aug, 2025
Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025
25 Jun - 29 Jul, 2025
Max60 Season 2, 2025
16 Jul - 23 Jul, 2025
Nabajyoti Club vs Bud Cricket Club
Match 31, GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Malaysia vs Singapore
Match 10, Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Kenya vs United Arab Emirates
Match 11, Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women
3rd T20I, Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions
Match 7, World Championship of Legends, 2025
Huddinge vs Alby Zalmi
, ECS Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Malawi vs Rwanda
Match 8, Rwanda Tri Nations T20 Cup 2025
Eswatini Women vs Mozambique Women
Match 9, ICC Women's Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2 2025
Malawi Women vs Lesotho Women
Match 10, ICC Women's Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2 2025
Gauhati Town Club vs 91 Yards Club
Match 32, GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Jinnah CC Stockholm vs Marsta
, ECS Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Uganda A vs Namibia A
Match 12, Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
Huddinge vs Alby Zalmi
, ECS Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Bahrain vs Malawi
Match 9, Rwanda Tri Nations T20 Cup 2025
Rwanda Women vs Cameroon Women
Match 11, ICC Women's Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2 2025
Botswana Women vs Sierra Leone Women
Match 12, ICC Women's Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2 2025
Huddinge vs Jinnah CC Stockholm
, ECS Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Marsta vs Alby Zalmi
, ECS Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Arsenal vs Milan
Match 2, Club Friendlies 2025
MEC Study Group vs Chennai Kings CA
Match 23, KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
ABOUT FANCODE
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports. It also offer real-time match highlights, match videos, cricket videos, India cricket highlights, highlights of today's match, highlights of yesterday's match, cricket data, statistics, cricket analysis, fantasy insights, cricket updates, breaking news from India cricket and world of sports. It also offers sports merchandise for all major sporting leagues and teams from across the world.