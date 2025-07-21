Fancode logo
poster url for video

Six! Josh Brown Connects It Beautifully

tour logo
Caribbean Tigers beat Florida Lions by 7 wickets | Match 9
Matthew Cross's 71* off 35 | Match 9
Grand Cayman Falcons beat Vegas Vikings by 7 wickets on DLS | Match 22
Boca Raton Trailblazers beat Vegas Vikings by 5 runs | Match 20
Caribbean Tigers beat Grand Cayman Falcons by 7 wickets | Match 19
Boca Raton Trailblazers beat Florida Lions by 5 wickets | Match 18
Cayman Bay Stingrays beat Miami Blaze by 6 runs | Match 17
Caribbean Tigers beat Vegas Vikings by 15 runs | Match 16
Cayman Bay Stingrays beat Grand Cayman Falcons by 6 wicket | Match 15
Grand Cayman Falcons beat Florida Lions by 43 runs | Match 14
Cayman Bay Stingrays beat Boca Raton Trailblazers by 7 wickets | Match 13
Vegas Vikings beat Florida Lions by 55 runs | Match 12
Caribbean Tigers beat Grand Cayman Falcons by 88 runs | Match 11
Vegas Vikings beat Miami Blaze by 9 wickets on DLS | Match 10
Shadrack Descarte's 3 for 22 | Match 20
David Warner's 75* off 30 | Match 20
George Munsey's 51 off 23 | Match 18
Peter Hatzoglou's 3 for 24 | Match 17
JP Kotze's 50 off 26 | Match 15
Mehran Khan's 4 for 26 | Match 14
Rishi Dhawan's 60 off 23 | Match 14
Lachlan Bangs's 3 for 29 | Match 13
Matthew Spoors's 5 for 13 | Match 13
Sheldon Crawford's 4 for 7 | Match 12
Ankit Rajpoot's 3 for 13 | Match 12
Josh Brown's 112* off 35 | Match 11
