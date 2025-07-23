Fancode logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
menu-item-logo
VS Image
Max60 season 2, 2025 logo

Max60 Season 2, 2025

Match 29

,
point-table-qualified-icon
arrow-rightarrow-right
logo
footer-fc-logo
play-store-logoapp-store-logo