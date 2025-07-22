HOME
Caribbean Tigers
Cayman Bay Stingrays
Max60 Season 2, 2025
Match 25
Fantasy
Info
Squad
Match Details
Match
Match 25, T10, Max60 Season 2, 2025
Match Start Time
22 Jul, 2025
,
3:15 PM
Stadium/Venue
Jimmy Powell Oval, George Town, Cayman Islands
Point Table
Updated 10 hrs ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
CAT
2
2
0
0
+5.600
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
VEV
17 Jul
George Town
CAT beat VEV by 10 wickets
FLI
18 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
BRT
18 Jul
George Town
CAT beat BRT by 8 wickets
GCF
19 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
VEV
20 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
GCF
21 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
CBS
22 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
MIB
22 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
2
CBS
3
2
1
0
+1.587
4
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
GCF
17 Jul
George Town
CBS beat GCF by 27 runs
FLI
18 Jul
George Town
CBS beat FLI by 39 runs
VEV
18 Jul
George Town
VEV beat CBS by 7 wickets
BRT
19 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
GCF
20 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
MIB
20 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
FLI
21 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
CAT
22 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
3
BRT
2
1
1
0
-0.131
2
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
MIB
17 Jul
George Town
BRT beat MIB by 32 runs
CAT
18 Jul
George Town
CAT beat BRT by 8 wickets
CBS
19 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
FLI
20 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
MIB
21 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
VEV
21 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
VEV
22 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
GCF
22 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
4
MIB
3
1
2
0
-0.933
2
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
BRT
17 Jul
George Town
BRT beat MIB by 32 runs
FLI
17 Jul
George Town
FLI beat MIB by 9 runs
GCF
18 Jul
George Town
MIB beat GCF by 13 runs
VEV
19 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
CBS
20 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
BRT
21 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
FLI
22 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
CAT
22 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
5
FLI
2
1
1
0
-1.500
2
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
MIB
17 Jul
George Town
FLI beat MIB by 9 runs
CBS
18 Jul
George Town
CBS beat FLI by 39 runs
CAT
18 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
VEV
19 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
GCF
19 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
BRT
20 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
CBS
21 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
MIB
22 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
6
VEV
2
1
1
0
-1.699
2
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
CAT
17 Jul
George Town
CAT beat VEV by 10 wickets
CBS
18 Jul
George Town
VEV beat CBS by 7 wickets
FLI
19 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
MIB
19 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
CAT
20 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
GCF
21 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
BRT
21 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
BRT
22 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
7
GCF
2
0
2
0
-2.000
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
CBS
17 Jul
George Town
CBS beat GCF by 27 runs
MIB
18 Jul
George Town
MIB beat GCF by 13 runs
FLI
19 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
CAT
19 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
CBS
20 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
CAT
21 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
VEV
21 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
BRT
22 Jul
George Town
Yet to play
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
Home
Max60 Season 2, 2025
CAT vs CBS
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports. It also offer real-time match highlights, match videos, cricket videos, India cricket highlights, highlights of today's match, highlights of yesterday's match, cricket data, statistics, cricket analysis, fantasy insights, cricket updates, breaking news from India cricket and world of sports. It also offers sports merchandise for all major sporting leagues and teams from across the world.