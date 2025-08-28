Fancode logo
Four! Mohammed Taha Hits The First Boundary Of The Innings

tour logo
Mangaluru Dragons beat Hubli Tigers by 14 runs on VJD method | Final
Mangaluru Dragons beat Bengaluru Blasters by 7 wickets | Match 33
Bengaluru Blasters beat Gulbarga Mystics by 8 wickets | Match 32
Hubli Tigers beat Mangaluru Dragons by 110 runs | Match 31
Mangaluru Dragons beat Gulbarga Mystics by 39 runs | Match 30
Hubli Tigers beat Shivamogga Lions by 105 runs | Match 29
Shivamogga Lions beat Mysore Warriors by 3 wickets | Match 28
Mangaluru Dragons beat Bengaluru Blasters by 9 wickets | Match 27
Gulbarga Mystics beat Bengaluru Blasters by 7 wickets | Match 26
Hubli Tigers beat Mysore Warriors by 5 wickets | Match 25
Sachin Shinde's 3 for 28 | Final
Shrijith Krishnan's 52 off 45 | Final
Shreyas Gopal's 3 for 30 | Match 33
Rohan Patil's 86* off 52 | Match 33
Lochan Gowda's 62* off 51 | Match 33
Rithesh Bhatkal's 3 for 20 | Match 31
Devdutt Padikkal's 99* off 64 | Match 31
Abhinav Manohar's 50 off 23 | Match 31
Sachin Shinde's 4 for 14 | Match 30
Yash Punja's 3 for 18 | Match 29
