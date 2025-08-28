Fancode logo
Wynnum-Manly Women beat University of Queensland Women by 6 wickets | Match 1

tour logo
Wynnum-Manly Women beat Western Suburbs Women by 3 wickets | Final
Wynnum-Manly Women beat Valley Women by 53 runs | Match 3
Valley Women beat Western Suburbs Women by 16 runs | Match 2
Wynnum-Manly Women beat University of Queensland Women by 6 wickets | Match 1
Filippa SueSee's 3 for 20 | Final
Laura Harris's 75 off 31 | Final
Lily Bassingthwaighte's 56* off 52 | Final
Elyse Villani's 92 off 55 | Match 3
Bridget Patterson's 82 off 55 | Match 2
Sasha Moloney's 65 off 36 | Match 2
Filippa Suesee's 3 for 30 | Match 2
Elyse Villani's 91 off 57 | Match 1

