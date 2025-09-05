Fancode logo
Jack Wildermuth's 129 off 55 | Semi-Final

tour logo
Redlands beat Valley by 41 runs | Final
Valley beat South Brisbane by 9 wickets | Semi-Final
Valley beat Redlands by 24 runs | Match 40
South Brisbane beat Gold Coast by 2 wickets | Match 36
Western Suburbs beat Northern Suburbs by 7 wickets | Match 35
Redlands beat Ipswich by 46 runs | Match 25
Valley beat Western Suburbs by 10 wickets | Match 23
Wynnum-Man beat University Of Queensland by 7 wickets | Match 21
Western Suburbs beat Toombul by 5 wickets | Match 17
Valley beat Sandgate-Redcliffe by 92 runs | Match 16
Max Bryant's 76 off 38 | Final
Marnus Labuschagne's 3 for 13 | Final
Jimmy Peirson's 102* off 50 | Final
Jack Wildermuth's 129 off 55 | Semi-Final
Brandon Faber's 74 off 32 | Semi-Final
Benji Floros's 4 for 20 | Match 40
Patrick Cotter's 57 off 42 | Match 40
James Pullar's 3 for 30 | Match 40
Josh Kann's 3 for 36 | Match 36
Matthew Spoors's 57 off 29 | Match 36

