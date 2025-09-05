HOME
SCHEDULE
CRICKET
Featured Tours
Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
India A Women tour of Australia, 2025
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
Netherlands tour of Bangladesh, 2025
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
FOOTBALL
Featured Tours
LALIGA 2025-26
CAFA Nations Cup 2025
Roshn Saudi League 2025-2026
Carabao Cup 2025-2026
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
MORE SPORTS
Formula 1
Featured Tours
Schedule
MotoGP
Featured Tours
Schedule
Baseball
Featured Tours
Schedule
Golf
Featured Tours
Schedule
Horse Racing
Featured Tours
Schedule
Motorsports
Featured Tours
Schedule
SHOP
Download the app:
KFC T20 Max, 2025
2nd Semi-Final
TBC
TBC
Info
Scorecard
Squad
Match Details
Match
2nd Semi-Final, T20, KFC T20 Max, 2025
Match Start Time
05 Sep, 2025
,
5:00 AM
Stadium/Venue
To Be Confirmed
Point Table
Updated 17 hrs ago
#
TEAM
P
W
L
NR
NRR
PTS
1
VLY
5
5
0
0
+2.920
10
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
TMB
23 Aug
Brisbane
VLY beat TMB by 68 runs
NSB
24 Aug
Brisbane, Queensland
VLY beat NSB by 45 runs
SGR
26 Aug
Brisbane, Queensland
VLY beat SGR by 92 runs
WSS
29 Aug
Brisbane
VLY beat WSS by 10 wickets
WYN
30 Aug
Brisbane
VLY beat WYN by 1 run
GCT
31 Aug
Gold Coast, Queensland
GCT beat VLY by 20 runs
RLS
03 Sep
Brisbane
Yet to play
2
RLS
5
5
0
0
+1.804
10
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
WYN
23 Aug
Brisbane
RLS beat WYN by 8 wickets
SSC
24 Aug
Brisbane
RLS beat SSC by 15 runs
SGR
28 Aug
Brisbane
RLS beat SGR by 7 wickets
IPS
30 Aug
Brisbane
RLS beat IPS by 46 runs
GCT
31 Aug
Gold Coast, Queensland
RLS beat GCT by 40 runs
UOQ
02 Sep
Brisbane, Queensland
Yet to play
VLY
03 Sep
Brisbane
Yet to play
3
SBB
6
4
2
0
+1.119
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
IPS
23 Aug
Brisbane
IPS beat SBB by 3 runs
WSS
24 Aug
Brisbane
WSS beat SBB by 8 wickets
WYN
26 Aug
Brisbane
Yet to play
SSC
28 Aug
Brisbane, Queensland
SBB beat SSC by 5 wickets
UOQ
30 Aug
Brisbane
SBB beat UOQ by 59 runs
SGR
31 Aug
Brisbane
SBB beat SGR by 5 wickets
GCT
02 Sep
Brisbane
Yet to play
4
GCT
5
4
1
0
+0.438
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
IPS
22 Aug
Leichhardt, Queensland
GCT beat IPS by 22 runs
UOQ
24 Aug
Gold Coast, Queensland
GCT beat UOQ by 3 wickets
NSB
25 Aug
Brisbane, Queensland
GCT beat NSB by 4 wickets
SSC
30 Aug
Brisbane, Queensland
GCT beat SSC by 17 runs
RLS
31 Aug
Gold Coast, Queensland
RLS beat GCT by 40 runs
VLY
31 Aug
Gold Coast, Queensland
GCT beat VLY by 20 runs
SBB
02 Sep
Brisbane
Yet to play
5
WSS
5
4
1
0
+0.421
8
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
UOQ
23 Aug
New South Wales
WSS beat UOQ by 9 wickets
SBB
24 Aug
Brisbane
WSS beat SBB by 8 wickets
TMB
27 Aug
Brisbane
WSS beat TMB by 5 wickets
VLY
29 Aug
Brisbane
VLY beat WSS by 10 wickets
IPS
31 Aug
New South Wales
WSS beat IPS by 25 runs
NSB
01 Sep
Brisbane, Queensland
Yet to play
SGR
03 Sep
Brisbane, Queensland
Yet to play
6
TMB
5
3
2
0
+0.264
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
NSB
22 Aug
Brisbane
TMB beat NSB by 78 runs
VLY
23 Aug
Brisbane
VLY beat TMB by 68 runs
IPS
24 Aug
Leichhardt, Queensland
TMB beat IPS by 8 wickets
WSS
27 Aug
Brisbane
WSS beat TMB by 5 wickets
SGR
30 Aug
Brisbane
TMB beat SGR by 12 runs
SSC
02 Sep
Brisbane
Yet to play
UOQ
03 Sep
Brisbane
Yet to play
7
NSB
6
3
3
0
-0.138
6
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
TMB
22 Aug
Brisbane
TMB beat NSB by 78 runs
VLY
24 Aug
Brisbane, Queensland
VLY beat NSB by 45 runs
GCT
25 Aug
Brisbane, Queensland
GCT beat NSB by 4 wickets
IPS
27 Aug
Leichhardt, Queensland
NSB beat IPS by 5 wickets
UOQ
29 Aug
Brisbane, Queensland
NSB beat UOQ by 5 wickets
SSC
30 Aug
Brisbane, Queensland
Yet to play
WSS
01 Sep
Brisbane, Queensland
Yet to play
8
WYN
5
1
4
0
-0.660
2
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
RLS
23 Aug
Brisbane
RLS beat WYN by 8 wickets
SGR
24 Aug
Brisbane
SGR beat WYN by 5 wickets
SBB
26 Aug
Brisbane
Yet to play
UOQ
28 Aug
Brisbane
WYN beat UOQ by 7 wickets
VLY
30 Aug
Brisbane
VLY beat WYN by 1 run
SSC
31 Aug
Maroochydore
SSC beat WYN by 6 wickets
IPS
02 Sep
Leichhardt, Queensland
Yet to play
9
SSC
5
1
4
0
-1.076
2
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SGR
23 Aug
Maroochydore
SSC beat SGR by 27 runs
RLS
24 Aug
Brisbane
RLS beat SSC by 15 runs
SBB
28 Aug
Brisbane, Queensland
SBB beat SSC by 5 wickets
GCT
30 Aug
Brisbane, Queensland
GCT beat SSC by 17 runs
NSB
30 Aug
Brisbane, Queensland
Yet to play
WYN
31 Aug
Maroochydore
SSC beat WYN by 6 wickets
TMB
02 Sep
Brisbane
Yet to play
10
IPS
6
1
5
0
-1.128
2
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
GCT
22 Aug
Leichhardt, Queensland
GCT beat IPS by 22 runs
SBB
23 Aug
Brisbane
IPS beat SBB by 3 runs
TMB
24 Aug
Leichhardt, Queensland
TMB beat IPS by 8 wickets
NSB
27 Aug
Leichhardt, Queensland
NSB beat IPS by 5 wickets
RLS
30 Aug
Brisbane
RLS beat IPS by 46 runs
WSS
31 Aug
New South Wales
WSS beat IPS by 25 runs
WYN
02 Sep
Leichhardt, Queensland
Yet to play
11
SGR
6
1
5
0
-1.839
2
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
SSC
23 Aug
Maroochydore
SSC beat SGR by 27 runs
WYN
24 Aug
Brisbane
SGR beat WYN by 5 wickets
VLY
26 Aug
Brisbane, Queensland
VLY beat SGR by 92 runs
RLS
28 Aug
Brisbane
RLS beat SGR by 7 wickets
TMB
30 Aug
Brisbane
TMB beat SGR by 12 runs
SBB
31 Aug
Brisbane
SBB beat SGR by 5 wickets
WSS
03 Sep
Brisbane, Queensland
Yet to play
12
UOQ
5
0
5
0
-1.482
0
VRS
DATE
PLACE
RESULT
WSS
23 Aug
New South Wales
WSS beat UOQ by 9 wickets
GCT
24 Aug
Gold Coast, Queensland
GCT beat UOQ by 3 wickets
WYN
28 Aug
Brisbane
WYN beat UOQ by 7 wickets
NSB
29 Aug
Brisbane, Queensland
NSB beat UOQ by 5 wickets
SBB
30 Aug
Brisbane
SBB beat UOQ by 59 runs
RLS
02 Sep
Brisbane, Queensland
Yet to play
TMB
03 Sep
Brisbane
Yet to play
GLOSSARY
# :
Rank
Team :
Teams participating in the tournament
P :
The number of matches played
W :
The number of matches won
D :
The number of matches drawn
L :
The number of matches lost
NR :
No Result
NRR :
Net Run Rate
PTS :
Points
:
Qualified for playoffs
Home
KFC T20 Max, 2025
TBC vs TBC
Experience
Premium Live Streaming
on Any Device
Download The App Now
4.2
10M+ Downloads
SPORTS
Golf
Horse Racing
Live events
Beach Soccer
Boxing
Arm Wrestling
Formula 1
MMA
Motorsports
Athletics
MotoGP
Pickleball
Badminton
Padel
Cricket
Hockey
Football
Basketball
Kabaddi
Volleyball
Baseball
Rugby
Tennis
SCHEDULE
Cricket Schedule
Football Schedule
Formula 1 Schedule
MotoGP Schedule
FEATURED TOURS
LALIGA 2025-26
F1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2025
Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
CAFA Nations Cup 2025
India A Women tour of Australia, 2025
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
FANCODE SHOP
Brands
Categories
Equipments
Sports Leagues
Offers
Fifa
IPL
OTHER USEFUL LINKS
About
Careers
Help Desk
T&Cs
Privacy
KEEP IN TOUCH
HELPDESK
CHAT WITH US
EXPERIENCE FANCODE APP
CORPORATE OFFICE
18th floor, One BKC, Tower B, 1802 G block BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051
ABOUT FANCODE
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports. It also offer real-time match highlights, match videos, cricket videos, India cricket highlights, highlights of today's match, highlights of yesterday's match, cricket data, statistics, cricket analysis, fantasy insights, cricket updates, breaking news from India cricket and world of sports. It also offers sports merchandise for all major sporting leagues and teams from across the world.