Semi-Final 1: Thrissur Titans vs Aries Kollam Sailors | Malayalam Highlights

tour logo
Final: Kochi Blue Tigers vs Aries Kollam Sailors | Malayalam Highlights
Kochi Blue Tigers beat Aries Kollam Sailors by 75 runs | Final
Kochi Blue Tigers beat Calicut Globstars by 15 runs | 2nd Semi-Final
Semi-Final 2: Kochi Blue Tigers vs Calicut Globstars | Malayalam Highlights
Semi-Final 1: Thrissur Titans vs Aries Kollam Sailors | Malayalam Highlights
Aries Kollam Sailors beat Thrissur Titans by 10 wickets | 1st Semi-Final
M30: Calicut Globstars vs Thrissur Titans | Malayalam Highlights
Thrissur Titans beat Calicut Globstars by 4 wickets | Match 30
Aries Kollam Sailors beat Alleppey Ripples by 4 wickets | Match 29
M29: Alleppey Ripples vs Aries Kollam Sailors | Malayalam Highlights
Jerin PS's 3 for 21 | Final
Vinoop Manoharan's 70 off 30 | Final
Muhammad Ashik's 3 for 26 | 2nd Semi-Final
Akhil Scaria's 72* off 37 | 2nd Semi-Final
Nikhil Thottath's 64* off 36 | 2nd Semi-Final
Bharath Soorya's 56* off 31 | 1st Semi-Final
Anand Krishnan's 60 off 34 | Match 30
Amal AG's 3 for 22 | Match 29
Adhi Abhilash's 3 for 24 | Match 29
Ajeesh K's 58 off 39 | Match 28
Kerala Cricket League 2025: Live on FanCode!
