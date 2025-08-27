HOME
Akhil Scaria's 4 for 37 | Match 13
Kerala Cricket League, 2025
Player Moments
TOP KNOCKS
03:44
Sanju Samson's 83 off 42 | Match 22
TOP SPELLS
01:29
KM Asif's 3 for 33 | Match 22
TOP KNOCKS
02:12
Mohammed Azharuddeen's 64 off 43 | Match 22
TOP KNOCKS
02:52
Jalaj Saxena's 71 off 42 | Match 22
TOP SPELLS
01:07
Vijay Vishwanath's 3 for 28 | Match 21
TOP MOMENT
02:09
40 OFF 6! Salman Nizar wreaked havoc on Trivandrum
TOP SPELLS
01:04
KM Asif's 3 for 30 | Match 20
TOP SPELLS
01:08
Sreehari Nair's 3 for 37 | Match 20
TOP SPELLS
01:02
Adithya Vinod's 3 for 31 | Match 20
TOP KNOCKS
03:11
Vinoop Manoharan's 65 off 42 | Match 20
Preview
PREVIEW
00:15
Kerala Cricket League 2025: Live on FanCode!
Malayalam Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
22:03
M22: Alleppey Ripples vs Kochi Blue Tigers | Malayalam Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
16:40
M21: Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Aries Kollam Sailors | Malayalam Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
M19: Calicut Globstars vs Adani Trivandrum Royals | Malyalam Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
16:44
M20: Thrissur Titans vs Kochi Blue Tigers | Malayalam Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
M18: Calicut Globstars vs Alleppey Ripples | Malayalam Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
17:09
M17: Thrissur Titans vs Aries Kollam Sailors | Malayalam Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
17:57
M16: Alleppey Ripples vs Aries Kollam Sailors | Malayalam Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
18:17
M15: Kochi Blue Tigers vs Adani Trivandrum Royals | Malayalam Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
20:59
M14: Thrissur Titans vs Adani Trivandrum Royals | Malayalam Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
25:25
M13: Calicut Globstars vs Kochi Blue Tigers | Malayalam Highlights
Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
Kochi Blue Tigers beat Alleppey Ripples by 3 wickets | Match 22
HIGHLIGHTS
15:16
Aries Kollam Sailors beat Adani Trivandrum Royals by 7 wickets | Match 21
HIGHLIGHTS
20:46
Calicut Globstars beat Adani Trivandrum Royals by 13 runs | Match 19
HIGHLIGHTS
19:29
Kochi Blue Tigers beat Thrissur Titans by 6 wickets | Match 20
HIGHLIGHTS
19:01
Alleppey Ripples beat Calicut Globstars by 2 wickets | Match 18
HIGHLIGHTS
16:00
Aries Kollam Sailors beat Thrissur Titans by 3 wickets on VJD Method | Match 17
HIGHLIGHTS
20:15
Alleppey Ripples beat Aries Kollam Sailors by 2 runs | Match 16
HIGHLIGHTS
21:34
Trivandrum Royals beat Thrissur Titans by 11 runs on VJD method | Match 14
HIGHLIGHTS
Calicut Globstars beat Kochi Blue Tigers by 33 runs | Match 13
HIGHLIGHTS
16:22
Calicut Globstars beat Alleppey Ripples by 44 runs | Match 12
Kerala Cricket League, 2025
Watch
5 mins FREE
for all matches. No payment details required.
Alleppey Ripples vs Thrissur Titans (Match 23)
WATCH FOR ₹25
Match 24
Calicut Globstars vs Aries Kollam Sailors
01 Sep
1:15 pm
Match 25
Kochi Blue Tigers vs Calicut Globstars
02 Sep
9:00 am
Match 26
Thrissur Titans vs Adani Trivandrum Royals
02 Sep
1:15 pm
Match 27
Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Alleppey Ripples
03 Sep
9:00 am
Match 28
Aries Kollam Sailors vs Kochi Blue Tigers
03 Sep
1:15 pm
Match 29
Alleppey Ripples vs Aries Kollam Sailors
04 Sep
9:00 am
Match 30
Calicut Globstars vs Thrissur Titans
04 Sep
1:15 pm
1st Semi-Final
TBC vs TBC
05 Sep
9:00 am
2nd Semi-Final
TBC vs TBC
05 Sep
1:15 pm
Final
TBC vs TBC
07 Sep
1:15 pm
LALIGA 2025-26
15 Aug - 24 May, 2026
F1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2025
29 Aug - 31 Aug, 2025
Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
29 Aug - 07 Sep, 2025
CAFA Nations Cup 2025
29 Aug - 08 Sep, 2025
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
15 Aug - 22 Sep, 2025
Other live Streaming Matches
Tanzania Women vs Kenya Women
Match 6, ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier Division 1
Sierra Leone Women vs Zimbabwe Women
Match 5, ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier Division 1
Kameng Kings vs Kurung Blasters
Match 2, Arunachal T20 Championship, 2025
Chandigarh Kings vs Panchkula Bashers
Match 10, Chandigarh Premier League T20 Tournament, 2025
Northern Suburbs vs Western Suburbs
Match 35, KFC T20 Max, 2025
Bangladesh vs Netherlands
2nd T20I, Netherlands tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Match 19, Caribbean Premier League, 2025
Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates
Match 3, Afghanistan and Pakistan tour of UAE, 2025
Uganda Women vs Rwanda Women
Match 8, ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier Division 1
Nigeria Women vs Namibia Women
Match 7, ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier Division 1
Sharjah Warriorz Development vs MI Emirates Development
Match 14, DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development vs Gulf Giants Development
Match 15, DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
India vs IR Iran
Match 2, CAFA Nations Cup 2025
Kamle Knights vs Dirang Daredevils
Match 3, Arunachal T20 Championship, 2025
Dr Morepen Dazzlers vs Talanoa Tigers
Match 11, Chandigarh Premier League T20 Tournament, 2025
Huesca vs Eibar
, LALIGA Hypermotion 2025-26
Pare Panthers vs Tawang Titans
Match 4, Arunachal T20 Championship, 2025
England vs South Africa
1st ODI, South Africa tour of England, 2025
Altruistian vs Panchkula Bashers
Match 1, Chandigarh Premier League T20 Tournament, 2025
Canada vs Namibia
Match 83, ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27
ABOUT FANCODE
India's Premium Live Streaming, Live Scores & Sports Merchandise Shopping platform FanCode has grown to become one of the most loved and followed all-sports destination in the last few years. The FanCode app has been downloaded by more than 3+ crore users. It offers interactive live streaming of all major sporting events, premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports. It also offer real-time match highlights, match videos, cricket videos, India cricket highlights, highlights of today's match, highlights of yesterday's match, cricket data, statistics, cricket analysis, fantasy insights, cricket updates, breaking news from India cricket and world of sports. It also offers sports merchandise for all major sporting leagues and teams from across the world.