Shiraz Khan's 61 off 33 | Match 20
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
HIGHLIGHTS
Al Mulla Exchange beat Fakhr-E-Kashmir by 7 wickets | Match 20
TOP SPELLS
00:57
Shiraz Khan's 3 for 27 | Match 20
TOP KNOCKS
02:55
Clinto Anto's 88 off 38 | Match 20
TOP KNOCKS
02:11
Jackson Wilson's 65* off 38 | Match 16
TOP KNOCKS
02:10
Shahid Shameem's 56 off 25 | Match 14
TOP KNOCKS
01:44
Nadeem Sheikh's 81* off 49 | Match 14
TOP KNOCKS
02:02
Botheju Welathantrige's 50 off 19 | Match 14
TOP KNOCKS
01:53
Rajeesh Kandathu Padikkal's 54 off 26 | Match 9
TOP SPELLS
01:24
Vishal Kumar's 3 for 25 | Match 9
Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
ACE KRM Panthers beat Royal Lions CC by 144 runs | Match 22
HIGHLIGHTS
13:10
CECC beat Bader & Nie Cricket Club by 4 wickets | Match 21
HIGHLIGHTS
Al Mulla Exchange beat Fakhr-E-Kashmir by 7 wickets | Match 20
HIGHLIGHTS
Tally Rangers beat Stack CC by 45 runs | Match 19
HIGHLIGHTS
Bader & Nie Cricket Club beat MEC Study Group by 6 wickets | Match 18
HIGHLIGHTS
12:57
CECC beat Chennai Kings CA by 4 wickets | Match 17
HIGHLIGHTS
Al Mulla Exchange beat Royal Lions CC by 7 wickets | Match 16
HIGHLIGHTS
12:47
ACE KRM Panthers beat Gujrat CC by 9 wickets | Match 15
HIGHLIGHTS
13:50
Fakhr-E-Kashmir beat Super Lanka by 151 runs | Match 14
HIGHLIGHTS
12:44
CECC beat MEC Study by 8 wickets | Match 13
HIGHLIGHTS
Gujrat CC beat Royal Lions CC by 100 runs | Match 12
HIGHLIGHTS
Stack CC beat Chennai Kings CA by 216 runs | Match 11
HIGHLIGHTS
13:54
Al Mulla Exchange beat Gujrat CC by 3 wickets | Match 9
Player Moments
TOP KNOCKS
01:39
Prem Nayakage's 50* off 45 | Match 22
TOP SPELLS
01:24
Ali Khalid's 4 for 53 | Match 22
TOP KNOCKS
04:27
Meet Bhavsar's 127 off 55 | Match 22
TOP SPELLS
01:03
Venkata Mailapilli's 3 for 31 | Match 21
TOP KNOCKS
01:38
Akalanka Dilshan's 72* off 45 | Match 21
TOP KNOCKS
02:54
Gokul Kumar's 87* off 51 | Match 21
TOP KNOCKS
02:55
Clinto Anto's 88 off 38 | Match 20
TOP KNOCKS
02:02
Shiraz Khan's 61 off 33 | Match 20
TOP SPELLS
00:57
Shiraz Khan's 3 for 27 | Match 20
TOP KNOCKS
01:55
Adnan Idrees's 53 off 25 | Match 19
TOP KNOCKS
01:49
Finny Cheriyan's 51* off 35 | Match 18
TOP SPELLS
01:04
Mohamed Jameel's 3 for 20 | Match 18
TOP SPELLS
01:01
Sarath Vasudev's 3 for 29 | Match 18
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
Watch
5 mins FREE
for all matches. No payment details required.
WATCH LIVE
Today, 5:15 PM
MEC Study Group vs Chennai Kings CA (Match 23)
WATCH FOR ₹19
Match 24
Bader & Nie Cricket Club vs Tally Rangers
24 Jul
4:30 pm
Match 25
Stack CC vs CECC
24 Jul
7:45 pm
Match 26
Fakhr-E-Kashmir vs Royal Lions CC
25 Jul
3:00 pm
Match 27
ACE KRM Panthers vs Al Mulla Exchange
25 Jul
7:00 pm
Match 28
Gujrat CC vs Super Lanka
26 Jul
5:00 pm
Match 29
Chennai Kings CA vs Tally Rangers
27 Jul
5:00 pm
Match 30
Al Mulla Exchange vs Super Lanka
28 Jul
5:00 pm
Match 31
TBC vs TBC
31 Jul
4:30 pm
Match 32
TBC vs TBC
31 Jul
7:45 pm
Match 33
TBC vs TBC
02 Aug
5:00 pm
Match 34
TBC vs TBC
03 Aug
5:00 pm
Match 35
TBC vs TBC
08 Aug
3:00 pm
WATCH THIS TOUR IN
HD QUALITY
Download the app now.
LIVE STREAMING
TOURS
SEE FULL SCHEDULE
World Championship of Legends, 2025
18 Jul - 02 Aug, 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
14 Jul - 26 Jul, 2025
Club Friendlies 2025
12 Jul - 10 Aug, 2025
Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025
25 Jun - 29 Jul, 2025
Max60 Season 2, 2025
16 Jul - 23 Jul, 2025
Other live Streaming Matches
Nabajyoti Club vs Bud Cricket Club
Match 31, GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Malaysia vs Singapore
Match 10, Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women
3rd T20I, Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025