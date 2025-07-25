HOME
SCHEDULE
CRICKET
Featured Tours
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
India Women tour of England, 2025
Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
FORMULA 1
Featured Tours
F1 MOET & CHANDON BELGIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
VIEW ALL TOURS
Schedule
MORE SPORTS
Football
Featured Tours
Schedule
MotoGP
Featured Tours
Schedule
Motorsports
Featured Tours
Schedule
Golf
Featured Tours
Schedule
Baseball
Featured Tours
Schedule
Horse Racing
Featured Tours
Schedule
SHOP
Download the app:
Shahid Shameem's 53* off 31 | Match 26
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
Most Popular
HIGHLIGHTS
12:53
Fakhr-E-Kashmir beat Royal Lions CC by 42 runs | Match 26
TOP KNOCKS
01:28
Nadeem Sheikh's 54 off 44 | Match 26
TOP KNOCKS
02:56
Adnan Idrees's 91 off 43 | Match 24
TOP KNOCKS
01:55
Adnan Idrees's 53 off 25 | Match 19
HIGHLIGHTS
12:57
CECC beat Chennai Kings CA by 4 wickets | Match 17
TOP KNOCKS
03:03
Sagar Chaugule's 68 off 26 | Match 17
HIGHLIGHTS
Al Mulla Exchange beat Royal Lions CC by 7 wickets | Match 16
TOP KNOCKS
02:11
Jackson Wilson's 65* off 38 | Match 16
HIGHLIGHTS
15:37
Fakhr-E-Kashmir beat ACE KRM Panthers by 12 runs | Match 8
HIGHLIGHTS
14:22
Tally Rangers beat CECC by 10 runs | Match 7
Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
14:20
ACE KRM Panthers beat Al Mulla Exchange by 29 runs | Match 27
HIGHLIGHTS
12:53
Fakhr-E-Kashmir beat Royal Lions CC by 42 runs | Match 26
HIGHLIGHTS
14:48
Stack CC beat CECC by 1 wicket | Match 25
HIGHLIGHTS
18:09
Tally Rangers beat Bader & Nie Cricket Club by 83 runs | Match 24
HIGHLIGHTS
18:17
MEC Study Group beat Chennai Kings CA by 60 runs | Match 23
HIGHLIGHTS
ACE KRM Panthers beat Royal Lions CC by 144 runs | Match 22
HIGHLIGHTS
13:10
CECC beat Bader & Nie Cricket Club by 4 wickets | Match 21
HIGHLIGHTS
Al Mulla Exchange beat Fakhr-E-Kashmir by 7 wickets | Match 20
HIGHLIGHTS
Tally Rangers beat Stack CC by 45 runs | Match 19
HIGHLIGHTS
Bader & Nie Cricket Club beat MEC Study Group by 6 wickets | Match 18
HIGHLIGHTS
12:57
CECC beat Chennai Kings CA by 4 wickets | Match 17
HIGHLIGHTS
Al Mulla Exchange beat Royal Lions CC by 7 wickets | Match 16
HIGHLIGHTS
12:47
ACE KRM Panthers beat Gujrat CC by 9 wickets | Match 15
Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
14:20
ACE KRM Panthers beat Al Mulla Exchange by 29 runs | Match 27
HIGHLIGHTS
12:53
Fakhr-E-Kashmir beat Royal Lions CC by 42 runs | Match 26
HIGHLIGHTS
14:48
Stack CC beat CECC by 1 wicket | Match 25
HIGHLIGHTS
18:09
Tally Rangers beat Bader & Nie Cricket Club by 83 runs | Match 24
HIGHLIGHTS
18:17
MEC Study Group beat Chennai Kings CA by 60 runs | Match 23
HIGHLIGHTS
ACE KRM Panthers beat Royal Lions CC by 144 runs | Match 22
HIGHLIGHTS
13:10
CECC beat Bader & Nie Cricket Club by 4 wickets | Match 21
HIGHLIGHTS
Al Mulla Exchange beat Fakhr-E-Kashmir by 7 wickets | Match 20
HIGHLIGHTS
Tally Rangers beat Stack CC by 45 runs | Match 19
HIGHLIGHTS
Bader & Nie Cricket Club beat MEC Study Group by 6 wickets | Match 18
HIGHLIGHTS
12:57
CECC beat Chennai Kings CA by 4 wickets | Match 17
HIGHLIGHTS
Al Mulla Exchange beat Royal Lions CC by 7 wickets | Match 16
HIGHLIGHTS
12:47
ACE KRM Panthers beat Gujrat CC by 9 wickets | Match 15
Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
14:20
ACE KRM Panthers beat Al Mulla Exchange by 29 runs | Match 27
HIGHLIGHTS
12:53
Fakhr-E-Kashmir beat Royal Lions CC by 42 runs | Match 26
HIGHLIGHTS
14:48
Stack CC beat CECC by 1 wicket | Match 25
HIGHLIGHTS
18:09
Tally Rangers beat Bader & Nie Cricket Club by 83 runs | Match 24
HIGHLIGHTS
18:17
MEC Study Group beat Chennai Kings CA by 60 runs | Match 23
HIGHLIGHTS
ACE KRM Panthers beat Royal Lions CC by 144 runs | Match 22
HIGHLIGHTS
13:10
CECC beat Bader & Nie Cricket Club by 4 wickets | Match 21
HIGHLIGHTS
Al Mulla Exchange beat Fakhr-E-Kashmir by 7 wickets | Match 20
HIGHLIGHTS
Tally Rangers beat Stack CC by 45 runs | Match 19
HIGHLIGHTS
Bader & Nie Cricket Club beat MEC Study Group by 6 wickets | Match 18
HIGHLIGHTS
12:57
CECC beat Chennai Kings CA by 4 wickets | Match 17
HIGHLIGHTS
Al Mulla Exchange beat Royal Lions CC by 7 wickets | Match 16
HIGHLIGHTS
12:47
ACE KRM Panthers beat Gujrat CC by 9 wickets | Match 15
Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
14:20
ACE KRM Panthers beat Al Mulla Exchange by 29 runs | Match 27
HIGHLIGHTS
12:53
Fakhr-E-Kashmir beat Royal Lions CC by 42 runs | Match 26
HIGHLIGHTS
14:48
Stack CC beat CECC by 1 wicket | Match 25
HIGHLIGHTS
18:09
Tally Rangers beat Bader & Nie Cricket Club by 83 runs | Match 24
HIGHLIGHTS
18:17
MEC Study Group beat Chennai Kings CA by 60 runs | Match 23
HIGHLIGHTS
ACE KRM Panthers beat Royal Lions CC by 144 runs | Match 22
HIGHLIGHTS
13:10
CECC beat Bader & Nie Cricket Club by 4 wickets | Match 21
HIGHLIGHTS
Al Mulla Exchange beat Fakhr-E-Kashmir by 7 wickets | Match 20
HIGHLIGHTS
Tally Rangers beat Stack CC by 45 runs | Match 19
HIGHLIGHTS
Bader & Nie Cricket Club beat MEC Study Group by 6 wickets | Match 18
HIGHLIGHTS
12:57
CECC beat Chennai Kings CA by 4 wickets | Match 17
HIGHLIGHTS
Al Mulla Exchange beat Royal Lions CC by 7 wickets | Match 16
HIGHLIGHTS
12:47
ACE KRM Panthers beat Gujrat CC by 9 wickets | Match 15
Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
14:20
ACE KRM Panthers beat Al Mulla Exchange by 29 runs | Match 27
HIGHLIGHTS
12:53
Fakhr-E-Kashmir beat Royal Lions CC by 42 runs | Match 26
HIGHLIGHTS
14:48
Stack CC beat CECC by 1 wicket | Match 25
HIGHLIGHTS
18:09
Tally Rangers beat Bader & Nie Cricket Club by 83 runs | Match 24
HIGHLIGHTS
18:17
MEC Study Group beat Chennai Kings CA by 60 runs | Match 23
HIGHLIGHTS
ACE KRM Panthers beat Royal Lions CC by 144 runs | Match 22
HIGHLIGHTS
13:10
CECC beat Bader & Nie Cricket Club by 4 wickets | Match 21
HIGHLIGHTS
Al Mulla Exchange beat Fakhr-E-Kashmir by 7 wickets | Match 20
HIGHLIGHTS
Tally Rangers beat Stack CC by 45 runs | Match 19
HIGHLIGHTS
Bader & Nie Cricket Club beat MEC Study Group by 6 wickets | Match 18
HIGHLIGHTS
12:57
CECC beat Chennai Kings CA by 4 wickets | Match 17
HIGHLIGHTS
Al Mulla Exchange beat Royal Lions CC by 7 wickets | Match 16
HIGHLIGHTS
12:47
ACE KRM Panthers beat Gujrat CC by 9 wickets | Match 15
Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
14:20
ACE KRM Panthers beat Al Mulla Exchange by 29 runs | Match 27
HIGHLIGHTS
12:53
Fakhr-E-Kashmir beat Royal Lions CC by 42 runs | Match 26
HIGHLIGHTS
14:48
Stack CC beat CECC by 1 wicket | Match 25
HIGHLIGHTS
18:09
Tally Rangers beat Bader & Nie Cricket Club by 83 runs | Match 24
HIGHLIGHTS
18:17
MEC Study Group beat Chennai Kings CA by 60 runs | Match 23
HIGHLIGHTS
ACE KRM Panthers beat Royal Lions CC by 144 runs | Match 22
HIGHLIGHTS
13:10
CECC beat Bader & Nie Cricket Club by 4 wickets | Match 21
HIGHLIGHTS
Al Mulla Exchange beat Fakhr-E-Kashmir by 7 wickets | Match 20
HIGHLIGHTS
Tally Rangers beat Stack CC by 45 runs | Match 19
HIGHLIGHTS
Bader & Nie Cricket Club beat MEC Study Group by 6 wickets | Match 18
HIGHLIGHTS
12:57
CECC beat Chennai Kings CA by 4 wickets | Match 17
HIGHLIGHTS
Al Mulla Exchange beat Royal Lions CC by 7 wickets | Match 16
HIGHLIGHTS
12:47
ACE KRM Panthers beat Gujrat CC by 9 wickets | Match 15
Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
14:20
ACE KRM Panthers beat Al Mulla Exchange by 29 runs | Match 27
HIGHLIGHTS
12:53
Fakhr-E-Kashmir beat Royal Lions CC by 42 runs | Match 26
HIGHLIGHTS
14:48
Stack CC beat CECC by 1 wicket | Match 25
HIGHLIGHTS
18:09
Tally Rangers beat Bader & Nie Cricket Club by 83 runs | Match 24
HIGHLIGHTS
18:17
MEC Study Group beat Chennai Kings CA by 60 runs | Match 23
HIGHLIGHTS
ACE KRM Panthers beat Royal Lions CC by 144 runs | Match 22
HIGHLIGHTS
13:10
CECC beat Bader & Nie Cricket Club by 4 wickets | Match 21
HIGHLIGHTS
Al Mulla Exchange beat Fakhr-E-Kashmir by 7 wickets | Match 20
HIGHLIGHTS
Tally Rangers beat Stack CC by 45 runs | Match 19
HIGHLIGHTS
Bader & Nie Cricket Club beat MEC Study Group by 6 wickets | Match 18
HIGHLIGHTS
12:57
CECC beat Chennai Kings CA by 4 wickets | Match 17
HIGHLIGHTS
Al Mulla Exchange beat Royal Lions CC by 7 wickets | Match 16
HIGHLIGHTS
12:47
ACE KRM Panthers beat Gujrat CC by 9 wickets | Match 15
Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS
14:20
ACE KRM Panthers beat Al Mulla Exchange by 29 runs | Match 27
HIGHLIGHTS
12:53
Fakhr-E-Kashmir beat Royal Lions CC by 42 runs | Match 26
HIGHLIGHTS
14:48
Stack CC beat CECC by 1 wicket | Match 25
HIGHLIGHTS
18:09
Tally Rangers beat Bader & Nie Cricket Club by 83 runs | Match 24
HIGHLIGHTS
18:17
MEC Study Group beat Chennai Kings CA by 60 runs | Match 23
HIGHLIGHTS
ACE KRM Panthers beat Royal Lions CC by 144 runs | Match 22
HIGHLIGHTS
13:10
CECC beat Bader & Nie Cricket Club by 4 wickets | Match 21
HIGHLIGHTS
Al Mulla Exchange beat Fakhr-E-Kashmir by 7 wickets | Match 20
HIGHLIGHTS
Tally Rangers beat Stack CC by 45 runs | Match 19
HIGHLIGHTS
Bader & Nie Cricket Club beat MEC Study Group by 6 wickets | Match 18
HIGHLIGHTS
12:57
CECC beat Chennai Kings CA by 4 wickets | Match 17
HIGHLIGHTS
Al Mulla Exchange beat Royal Lions CC by 7 wickets | Match 16
HIGHLIGHTS
12:47
ACE KRM Panthers beat Gujrat CC by 9 wickets | Match 15
Player Moments
TOP KNOCKS
03:04
Meet Bhavsar's 101* off 55 | Match 27
TOP KNOCKS
02:03
Naveenraj Rajendran's 50 off 31 | Match 27
TOP KNOCKS
01:28
Nadeem Sheikh's 54 off 44 | Match 26
TOP KNOCKS
01:31
Shahid Shameem's 53* off 31 | Match 26
TOP SPELLS
01:22
Naveed Fakhr's 4 for 21 | Match 25
TOP SPELLS
01:47
Mirza Ahmed's 5 for 28 | Match 25
TOP SPELLS
01:04
Yasin Patel's 3 for 35 | Match 25
TOP SPELLS
01:14
Muhammad Umar's 3 for 14 | Match 24
TOP SPELLS
00:52
Adnan Idrees's 3 for 19 | Match 24
TOP KNOCKS
01:54
Shiburaj Ramachandran's 52 off 24 | Match 24
TOP KNOCKS
02:56
Adnan Idrees's 91 off 43 | Match 24
TOP KNOCKS
03:31
Muhammad Umar's 104 off 47 | Match 24
TOP SPELLS
01:10
Abdullah Zaheer's 3 for 34 | Match 23
Player Moments
TOP KNOCKS
03:04
Meet Bhavsar's 101* off 55 | Match 27
TOP KNOCKS
02:03
Naveenraj Rajendran's 50 off 31 | Match 27
TOP KNOCKS
01:28
Nadeem Sheikh's 54 off 44 | Match 26
TOP KNOCKS
01:31
Shahid Shameem's 53* off 31 | Match 26
TOP SPELLS
01:22
Naveed Fakhr's 4 for 21 | Match 25
TOP SPELLS
01:47
Mirza Ahmed's 5 for 28 | Match 25
TOP SPELLS
01:04
Yasin Patel's 3 for 35 | Match 25
TOP SPELLS
01:14
Muhammad Umar's 3 for 14 | Match 24
TOP SPELLS
00:52
Adnan Idrees's 3 for 19 | Match 24
TOP KNOCKS
01:54
Shiburaj Ramachandran's 52 off 24 | Match 24
TOP KNOCKS
02:56
Adnan Idrees's 91 off 43 | Match 24
TOP KNOCKS
03:31
Muhammad Umar's 104 off 47 | Match 24
TOP SPELLS
01:10
Abdullah Zaheer's 3 for 34 | Match 23
Player Moments
TOP KNOCKS
03:04
Meet Bhavsar's 101* off 55 | Match 27
TOP KNOCKS
02:03
Naveenraj Rajendran's 50 off 31 | Match 27
TOP KNOCKS
01:28
Nadeem Sheikh's 54 off 44 | Match 26
TOP KNOCKS
01:31
Shahid Shameem's 53* off 31 | Match 26
TOP SPELLS
01:22
Naveed Fakhr's 4 for 21 | Match 25
TOP SPELLS
01:47
Mirza Ahmed's 5 for 28 | Match 25
TOP SPELLS
01:04
Yasin Patel's 3 for 35 | Match 25
TOP SPELLS
01:14
Muhammad Umar's 3 for 14 | Match 24
TOP SPELLS
00:52
Adnan Idrees's 3 for 19 | Match 24
TOP KNOCKS
01:54
Shiburaj Ramachandran's 52 off 24 | Match 24
TOP KNOCKS
02:56
Adnan Idrees's 91 off 43 | Match 24
TOP KNOCKS
03:31
Muhammad Umar's 104 off 47 | Match 24
TOP SPELLS
01:10
Abdullah Zaheer's 3 for 34 | Match 23
Player Moments
TOP KNOCKS
03:04
Meet Bhavsar's 101* off 55 | Match 27
TOP KNOCKS
02:03
Naveenraj Rajendran's 50 off 31 | Match 27
TOP KNOCKS
01:28
Nadeem Sheikh's 54 off 44 | Match 26
TOP KNOCKS
01:31
Shahid Shameem's 53* off 31 | Match 26
TOP SPELLS
01:22
Naveed Fakhr's 4 for 21 | Match 25
TOP SPELLS
01:47
Mirza Ahmed's 5 for 28 | Match 25
TOP SPELLS
01:04
Yasin Patel's 3 for 35 | Match 25
TOP SPELLS
01:14
Muhammad Umar's 3 for 14 | Match 24
TOP SPELLS
00:52
Adnan Idrees's 3 for 19 | Match 24
TOP KNOCKS
01:54
Shiburaj Ramachandran's 52 off 24 | Match 24
TOP KNOCKS
02:56
Adnan Idrees's 91 off 43 | Match 24
TOP KNOCKS
03:31
Muhammad Umar's 104 off 47 | Match 24
TOP SPELLS
01:10
Abdullah Zaheer's 3 for 34 | Match 23
Player Moments
TOP KNOCKS
03:04
Meet Bhavsar's 101* off 55 | Match 27
TOP KNOCKS
02:03
Naveenraj Rajendran's 50 off 31 | Match 27
TOP KNOCKS
01:28
Nadeem Sheikh's 54 off 44 | Match 26
TOP KNOCKS
01:31
Shahid Shameem's 53* off 31 | Match 26
TOP SPELLS
01:22
Naveed Fakhr's 4 for 21 | Match 25
TOP SPELLS
01:47
Mirza Ahmed's 5 for 28 | Match 25
TOP SPELLS
01:04
Yasin Patel's 3 for 35 | Match 25
TOP SPELLS
01:14
Muhammad Umar's 3 for 14 | Match 24
TOP SPELLS
00:52
Adnan Idrees's 3 for 19 | Match 24
TOP KNOCKS
01:54
Shiburaj Ramachandran's 52 off 24 | Match 24
TOP KNOCKS
02:56
Adnan Idrees's 91 off 43 | Match 24
TOP KNOCKS
03:31
Muhammad Umar's 104 off 47 | Match 24
TOP SPELLS
01:10
Abdullah Zaheer's 3 for 34 | Match 23
Player Moments
TOP KNOCKS
03:04
Meet Bhavsar's 101* off 55 | Match 27
TOP KNOCKS
02:03
Naveenraj Rajendran's 50 off 31 | Match 27
TOP KNOCKS
01:28
Nadeem Sheikh's 54 off 44 | Match 26
TOP KNOCKS
01:31
Shahid Shameem's 53* off 31 | Match 26
TOP SPELLS
01:22
Naveed Fakhr's 4 for 21 | Match 25
TOP SPELLS
01:47
Mirza Ahmed's 5 for 28 | Match 25
TOP SPELLS
01:04
Yasin Patel's 3 for 35 | Match 25
TOP SPELLS
01:14
Muhammad Umar's 3 for 14 | Match 24
TOP SPELLS
00:52
Adnan Idrees's 3 for 19 | Match 24
TOP KNOCKS
01:54
Shiburaj Ramachandran's 52 off 24 | Match 24
TOP KNOCKS
02:56
Adnan Idrees's 91 off 43 | Match 24
TOP KNOCKS
03:31
Muhammad Umar's 104 off 47 | Match 24
TOP SPELLS
01:10
Abdullah Zaheer's 3 for 34 | Match 23
Player Moments
TOP KNOCKS
03:04
Meet Bhavsar's 101* off 55 | Match 27
TOP KNOCKS
02:03
Naveenraj Rajendran's 50 off 31 | Match 27
TOP KNOCKS
01:28
Nadeem Sheikh's 54 off 44 | Match 26
TOP KNOCKS
01:31
Shahid Shameem's 53* off 31 | Match 26
TOP SPELLS
01:22
Naveed Fakhr's 4 for 21 | Match 25
TOP SPELLS
01:47
Mirza Ahmed's 5 for 28 | Match 25
TOP SPELLS
01:04
Yasin Patel's 3 for 35 | Match 25
TOP SPELLS
01:14
Muhammad Umar's 3 for 14 | Match 24
TOP SPELLS
00:52
Adnan Idrees's 3 for 19 | Match 24
TOP KNOCKS
01:54
Shiburaj Ramachandran's 52 off 24 | Match 24
TOP KNOCKS
02:56
Adnan Idrees's 91 off 43 | Match 24
TOP KNOCKS
03:31
Muhammad Umar's 104 off 47 | Match 24
TOP SPELLS
01:10
Abdullah Zaheer's 3 for 34 | Match 23
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
Watch
5 mins FREE
for all matches. No payment details required.
WATCH LIVE
Today, 5:00 PM
Gujrat CC vs Super Lanka (Match 28)
WATCH FOR ₹19
Match 29
Chennai Kings CA vs Tally Rangers
27 Jul
5:00 pm
Match 30
Al Mulla Exchange vs Super Lanka
28 Jul
5:00 pm
Match 31
TBC vs TBC
31 Jul
4:30 pm
Match 32
TBC vs TBC
31 Jul
7:45 pm
Match 33
TBC vs TBC
02 Aug
5:00 pm
Match 34
TBC vs TBC
03 Aug
5:00 pm
Match 35
TBC vs TBC
08 Aug
3:00 pm
WATCH THIS TOUR IN
HD QUALITY
Download the app now.
POPULAR
LIVE STREAMING
TOURS
SEE FULL SCHEDULE
World Championship of Legends, 2025
18 Jul - 02 Aug, 2025
Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025
14 Jul - 26 Jul, 2025
F1 MOET & CHANDON BELGIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
25 Jul - 27 Jul, 2025
Club Friendlies 2025
12 Jul - 10 Aug, 2025
Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025
25 Jun - 29 Jul, 2025
Other live Streaming Matches
Mis-e-Ainak Knights vs Boost Defenders
Match 13, Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Utkal Cricket Club vs Maxx Cricket Club
Match 7, Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
Malaysia vs Hong Kong, China
Match 13, Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025