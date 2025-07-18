Fancode logo
poster url for video

Finny Cheriyan's 51* off 35 | Match 18

tour logo
Nabeel Asmat Javed's 77* off 43 | Match 18
Sarath Vasudev's 3 for 29 | Match 18
Bader & Nie Cricket Club beat MEC Study Group by 6 wickets | Match 18
Mohamed Jameel's 3 for 20 | Match 18
Akalanka Dilshan's 72* off 45 | Match 21
Gokul Kumar's 87* off 51 | Match 21
Venkata Mailapilli's 3 for 31 | Match 21
Sukhpal Singh's 4 for 10 | Match 6
Mohammad Ahsan's 4 for 48 | Match 5
Yasir Idress's 95 off 56 | Match 5
Nasir Hussain's 64 off 38 | Match 5
ACE KRM Panthers beat Royal Lions CC by 144 runs | Match 22
CECC beat Bader & Nie Cricket Club by 4 wickets | Match 21
Al Mulla Exchange beat Fakhr-E-Kashmir by 7 wickets | Match 20
Tally Rangers beat Stack CC by 45 runs | Match 19
Bader & Nie Cricket Club beat MEC Study Group by 6 wickets | Match 18
CECC beat Chennai Kings CA by 4 wickets | Match 17
Al Mulla Exchange beat Royal Lions CC by 7 wickets | Match 16
ACE KRM Panthers beat Gujrat CC by 9 wickets | Match 15
Fakhr-E-Kashmir beat Super Lanka by 151 runs | Match 14
CECC beat MEC Study by 8 wickets | Match 13
Gujrat CC beat Royal Lions CC by 100 runs | Match 12
Stack CC beat Chennai Kings CA by 216 runs | Match 11
Al Mulla Exchange beat Gujrat CC by 3 wickets | Match 9
Prem Nayakage's 50* off 45 | Match 22
Ali Khalid's 4 for 53 | Match 22
Meet Bhavsar's 127 off 55 | Match 22
Venkata Mailapilli's 3 for 31 | Match 21
Akalanka Dilshan's 72* off 45 | Match 21
Gokul Kumar's 87* off 51 | Match 21
Clinto Anto's 88 off 38 | Match 20
Shiraz Khan's 61 off 33 | Match 20
Shiraz Khan's 3 for 27 | Match 20
Adnan Idrees's 53 off 25 | Match 19
Finny Cheriyan's 51* off 35 | Match 18
Mohamed Jameel's 3 for 20 | Match 18
Sarath Vasudev's 3 for 29 | Match 18
World championship of legends, 2025 cricket vertical banner

World Championship of Legends, 2025

Zimbabwe t20i tri series, 2025 cricket vertical banner

Zimbabwe T20I Tri Series, 2025

Club friendlies 2025 football vertical banner

Club Friendlies 2025

Australia tour of west indies, 2025 cricket vertical banner

Australia Tour of West Indies, 2025

Max60 season 2, 2025 cricket vertical banner

Max60 Season 2, 2025