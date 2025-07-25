Fancode logo
Fakhr-E-Kashmir beat Royal Lions CC by 42 runs | Match 26

Shahid Shameem's 53* off 31 | Match 26
Nadeem Sheikh's 54 off 44 | Match 26
Adnan Idrees's 91 off 43 | Match 24
Adnan Idrees's 53 off 25 | Match 19
CECC beat Chennai Kings CA by 4 wickets | Match 17
Sagar Chaugule's 68 off 26 | Match 17
Al Mulla Exchange beat Royal Lions CC by 7 wickets | Match 16
Jackson Wilson's 65* off 38 | Match 16
Fakhr-E-Kashmir beat ACE KRM Panthers by 12 runs | Match 8
Tally Rangers beat CECC by 10 runs | Match 7
ACE KRM Panthers beat Al Mulla Exchange by 29 runs | Match 27
Fakhr-E-Kashmir beat Royal Lions CC by 42 runs | Match 26
Stack CC beat CECC by 1 wicket | Match 25
Tally Rangers beat Bader & Nie Cricket Club by 83 runs | Match 24
MEC Study Group beat Chennai Kings CA by 60 runs | Match 23
ACE KRM Panthers beat Royal Lions CC by 144 runs | Match 22
CECC beat Bader & Nie Cricket Club by 4 wickets | Match 21
Al Mulla Exchange beat Fakhr-E-Kashmir by 7 wickets | Match 20
Tally Rangers beat Stack CC by 45 runs | Match 19
Bader & Nie Cricket Club beat MEC Study Group by 6 wickets | Match 18
CECC beat Chennai Kings CA by 4 wickets | Match 17
Al Mulla Exchange beat Royal Lions CC by 7 wickets | Match 16
ACE KRM Panthers beat Gujrat CC by 9 wickets | Match 15
Meet Bhavsar's 101* off 55 | Match 27
Naveenraj Rajendran's 50 off 31 | Match 27
Nadeem Sheikh's 54 off 44 | Match 26
Shahid Shameem's 53* off 31 | Match 26
Naveed Fakhr's 4 for 21 | Match 25
Mirza Ahmed's 5 for 28 | Match 25
Yasin Patel's 3 for 35 | Match 25
Muhammad Umar's 3 for 14 | Match 24
Adnan Idrees's 3 for 19 | Match 24
Shiburaj Ramachandran's 52 off 24 | Match 24
Adnan Idrees's 91 off 43 | Match 24
Muhammad Umar's 104 off 47 | Match 24
Abdullah Zaheer's 3 for 34 | Match 23
