poster url for video

Wicket! Historic Series Win By Indian Women's They Emerge Victorious Won By 13 Runs

tour logo
India Women beat England Women by 13 runs | 3rd ODI
Kranti Goud's 6 for 52 | 3rd ODI
Natalie Sciver-Brunt's 98 off 105 | 3rd ODI
Emma Lamb's 68 off 81 | 3rd ODI
Shafali Verma's 75 off 41 | 5th T20I
Jemimah Rodrigues's 50 off 45 | 3rd ODI
Harmanpreet Kaur's 102 off 84 | 3rd ODI
No Escape! Dean trapped Jemimah with a lightning catch
Drama Reloaded! India-England tension reignited at Lord’s
TOE-CRUSHER! Emily Arlott shattered the stumps
BOUNDARIES GALORE! Beaumont left the crowd in awe
SUBLIME! Sophie Ecclestone sent Harleen Deol packing in style
Sophie Ecclestone's 3 for 27 | 2nd ODI
44W! Lauren Bell trounced Smriti Mandhana in a fierce face-off
CAUGHT NAPPING! Witness Harleen Deol's unreal run-out
